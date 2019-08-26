FORNEY — The Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team has seemed to find its groove through a difficult Forney Tournament.
The Lady ’Cats lost just one time in the championship match to a rested Class 5A Forney team after sweeping Class 5A schools Mesquite (25-13 and 25-21), North Forney (25-20 and 25-21) and Naaman Forest (25-16 and 25-13) just before the final.
Paris dropped just three sets the entire tournament, finishing 6-1 overall and earning the top seed heading into the gold bracket.
The Lady ’Cats fell 21-25 and 17-25 to Forney in the championship, but only dropped one set in pool play.
In its pool, Paris beat 6A schools Arlington Seguin (25-16 and 25-18), Dickinson (25-23 and 25-22) and Rowlett (25-23, 17-25 and 25-17).
Senior leader Grace Woodby had a strong tournament with collective totals of 29 kills, 21 digs and 6 aces, while Macey McAmis recorded 35 kills, 32 digs and 8 aces. Tori Weatherford finished with final numbers of 73 assists, 4 kills and 4 digs, while Lilly Lewis ended the tournament with 15 kills, 37 assists and 4 digs.
Presli Chapman had a total of 15 kills, 14 blocks and 3 aces, while Hannah Gibbons tallied 18 kills, 14 blocks and 7 aces. Riley Bills and Skylar Courset anchored the defense with 14 digs and 17 digs, respectively.
The Lady ’Cats (13-4) will take the court again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Sulphur Springs.
