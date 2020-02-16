TEXARKANA — The Paris Ladycats took their first district loss on the road Friday against the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks. It was anybody’s game at the end of the second period with the teams tied at one goal apiece, but it was the Lady Hawks who netted the final goal in overtime.
The Ladycats’ Eva Vogt was the lone scorer for the team, putting the ball in the goal in the first period and giving her team a 1-0 lead going into the second period. The Lady Hawks tied it up before the end of the period, and then snuck another goal by to take the game in overtime.
The Ladycats are scheduled to play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at home against the Pittsburg Lady Pirates. In their last meet-up Feb. 11, the Ladycats recorded a 5-0 victory.
