CLARKSVILLE — The District 15-AA front running Clarksville Lady Tigers remained unbeaten in the league race, as first year Head Coach LaTisha Hearne’s team moved to an 8-0 district record, while cruising to a decisive 72-23 home win over the Jame Bowie Lady Pirates in a Friday night game played in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym.
Coach Hearne was able to allow members of her squad to receive extensive game action against the young Lady Pirates.
The Lady Tigers start was slow. In fact James Bowie took a 5-4 advantage on a 3-point field goal with 5:24 left in the opening quarter, but Clarksville would answer the call as senior point guard LaQuesha Clark scored on a put back, and sophomore Ashley Rosser recorded a steal and a drive for two points, giving the Lady Tigers an 8-5 lead with 3:41 left in the first quarter. The baskets triggered a 17-0 run that ended with Makaiya Owens hammering in a three pointer to help Clarksville end the first leading 21-5.
The Lady Pirates were limited to single digit scoring in all four periods with their highest total arriving in the second with nine points, but still the Lady Tigers carried a 40-14 advantage into the dressing room at the intermission. Makaiyla Bradley recorded a steal and picked up a bucket to extend the Lady Tigers lead to 42-16 with 7:33 left in period three. Then with 2:50 remaining in the third, Rosser drilled in a three pointer, and added a bucket off the break :25 later pushing the Clarksville lead to 50-18. Bradley’s came back with bucket off the break with :23 left in period three to send Clarksville into the final period with an overpowering 54-21 advantage.
James Bowie managed just two points in the final frame, and 9 total points in the second half as Clarksville would close out the contest when Rosser again gunned in a three pointer and Jayla Stephens added a free throw, followed by her put back for a basket before Legacy Booker’s buzzer beating three pointer.
The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Clark and Madison Gill, both of whom provided strong performances while canning 14 points each. Rosser added 10 points and Booker contributed eight. The Lady Tigers knocked down five three point field goals in the game. Grace Brown scored nine points to lead the Lady Pirates.
Clarksville will be on the road on Tuesday as Hearne’s team will meet the Rivercrest Lady Rebels for the second time in league action. The Lady Tigers won the first round meeting 55-38 in the Clarksville gym.
