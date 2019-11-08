Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 10. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.
TEAM OFFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Detroit 9 2,915 642 3,557 444.6
Rivercrest 9 2,567 1,047 3,614 401.6
Hugo 9 2,430 1,032 3,462 384.7
Paris 10 3,015 828 3,843 384.3
Chisum 9 2,693 302 2,995 374.4
Honey Grove 9 2,968 292 3,260 362.2
Clarksville 9 756 2,060 2,816 312.9
Cooper 9 2,221 425 2,646 294
Prairiland 9 994 1,255 2,249 249.9
North Lamar 9 1,670 289 1,959 217.7
TEAM DEFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Honey Grove 9 939 484 1,425 158.3
Rivercrest 9 1,513 498 2,011 223.4
Detroit* 9 n/a n/a 1,254 277
Paris 10 2,011 962 2,973 297.3
Clarksville 9 2,119 813 2,932 325.8
North Lamar* 9 1,666 689 2,355 336.4
Prairiland 9 2,383 1,154 3,537 393
Chisum* 9 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Cooper* 9 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Hugo* 9 n/a n/a n/a n/a
RUSHING
NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD
Joel Hinson, Detroit 188 2,113 11.2 18
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 139 1,298 9.5 21
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 150 1,267 8.4 24
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 127 1,127 8.9 19
Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 140 940 6.7 7
Hayden Todd, Chisum 142 867 6.1 7
William King III, Hugo 114 902 7.9 10
Do’rian Williams, Paris 71 680 9.6 6
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 95 622 6.5 14
Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 53 616 11.6 10
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 74 608 8.2 7
Collin McGuire, Cooper 39 586 15.0 9
Kameron Cook, Hugo 60 557 9.3 6
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 55 532 9.7 6
Quay Scales, Clarksville 133 561 4.2 12
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 54 467 8.6 4
Andy Kirk, North Lamar 107 463 4.3 2
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 106 446 4.2 6
Landry Morrison, Prairiland 98 417 4.3 6
K.D. Washington, Paris 62 384 6.2 5
Espn Blyton, Chisum 36 362 10.1 5
Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 92 337 3.7 1
PASSING
NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD
Quay Scales, Clarksville 90 172 7 1,822 15
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 108 176 4 1,255 11
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 55 99 1 1,047 11
William King III, Hugo 55 111 8 1,009 10
Luke Hohenberger, Paris 35 73 1 825 8
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 51 85 8 712 9
RECEIVING
NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD
R.J. Owens, Clarksville 34 755 22.2 10
Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 31 602 19.4 4
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 29 389 13.4 2
Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest 17 377 22.2 4
Hunter Crutchfield, Detroit 20 349 17.5 6
Amarion Black, Clarksville 20 323 16.2 2
Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 27 270 10.0 3
Eli Rolen, Prairiland 14 263 18.8 3
Will Grider, Rivercrest 7 252 36.0 3
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 15 252 16.8 2
Kris Akins Jr., Hugo 7 229 28.6 4
Tashaun Richardson, Hugo 14 228 16.3 1
Kaleb Sheaffer, Hugo 10 219 21.9 4
Michael Moore, Clarksville 18 209 11.6 3
Kody Golightly, Detroit 13 203 15.6 1
K.D. Washington, Paris 8 177 22.1 2
Chris Michael, Prairiland 12 165 13.8 0
Jaelyn Lee, Paris 6 160 26.7 2
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 2 136 63.0 2
SCORING
NAME, SCHOOL PTS
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 192
Quay Scales, Clarksville 162
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 156
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 120
William King III, Hugo 120
Joel Hinson, Detroit 114
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 90
TACKLES
NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT
Dykalen Douglas, Paris 58 55 113
Claude Scales, Detroit 62 44 106
Cade Gordon, Prairiland 72 28 100
Quin Dangerfield, Paris 53 42 95
Ethan Allison, North Lamar 61 29 90
Lain Atwood, Paris 48 36 84
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 36 48 84
Tre McCarty, Paris 45 38 83
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 24 53 77
Jaydon Hay, North Lamar 53 23 76
Lincoln Smith, Prairiland 46 30 76
Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 6 67 73
Noah Mayo, Prairiland 50 18 68
Jaxon Noble, North Lamar 36 32 68
Lawton Buchanan, Detroit 36 28 64
Robert Breeden, Cooper 55 7 62
Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 21 41 62
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 47 13 60
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 30 29 59
Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 13 45 58
Satchel Swain, Paris 26 31 57
Andy Kirk, North Lamar 39 13 52
Braydan Nichols, Prairiland 32 17 49
Brock Braley, Honey Grove 8 40 48
Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 16 30 46
Ethan Ellis, Prairiland 30 15 45
Colin Ingram, Cooper 38 5 43
Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 35 8 43
Jaxon Dickson, North Lamar 25 18 43
Cole Carson, Rivercrest 11 32 43
Corbin Strain, Prairiland 29 12 41
Chandler Williams, Honey Grove 9 32 41
INTERCEPTIONS
NAME, SCHOOL NO TD
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 6 1
Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest 5 0
* - incomplete
