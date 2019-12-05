The Paris Junior College men’s basketball team fell in its second conference game against Angelina College at home by a final score of 80-68.
The Dragons kept it close throughout. After Angelina broke a 6-6 tie and later took a 23-13 lead, freshman post Carl Parker hit back to back layups, the last coming with 11:09 left in the first half, to cut the deficit to 23-17 and force Angelina to burn a timeout.
However, the visitors responded with a 9-2 run to open up a 32-19 lead with 8:45 left in the opening half. PJC cut the deficit to seven points at the half and was within 57-51 early in the second half, but Angelina put the game out of reach with a 13-2 run.
“Our guys fought their tails off, and we definitely had our chances,” PJC head basketball coach Bobby Taylor said. “We have to be better in defensive rebounding and taking care of the ball in order to win games in this conference, especially against a team as talented as Angelina.”
Lamar Everd led PJC with 19 points, while JaQaulon Lovette scored 17 points. Starlin Hamilton added 11 points, and Parker had 7.
Up next for the Dragons is a road game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Coastal Bend, and Taylor wants his guys to keep working for their first conference win.
“We’ll keep working and hopefully we can go to Coastal Bend Saturday and get one but as I told the guys, It will be very difficult because they are always tough at home,” Taylor said.
H1 H2 F
Angelina: 42 38 80
Paris JC: 35 33 68
Angelina statistics unavailable
PJC scorers: L. Everd, 19; J. Lovette, 17; S. Hamilton, 11; C. Parker, 7; V. Buchanan, 6; M. Jackson, 6; R. Daniels, 5; C. Powell, 3
PJC FGM: J. Lovette, 8; L. Everd, 4; S. Hamilton, 4; C. Parker, 3; R. Daniels, 2; M. Jackson, 2; C. Powell, 1
PJC 3PFGM: S. Hamilton, 3; M. Jackson, 2
PJC FT: 15-for-25; L. Everd, 11-18; R. Daniels, 1-1; J. Lovette, 1-1; C. Powell, 1-2; C. Parker, 1-3
