The Paris Wildcats football team had to look itself in the mirror after a tough 54-46 loss at Melissa, the second defeat of the season for Paris. Wildcats head football coach Steven Hohenberger challenged his team to play its best game of the year coming into its second district contest of the year at home against Anna.
The Wildcats arguably did just that, starting fast and strong, then closing well on offense, defense and special teams in a convincing 59-7 win over the Coyotes at Wildcat Stadium.
“It really was key,” Hohenberger said of the fast start. “Bubba Gray led the kickoff return unit getting a 60-plus yard return, to put Bryan Ramirez in position to get those three points inside the red zone. Our defense got a huge stop, then we scored and all of this happened in a three minute span.”
Paris engineered a field goal drive to start the game, getting on the board first with a 39-yard boot from Bryan Ramirez with 10:39 left in the opening quarter, which was set up by a 50-yard kickoff return from junior Bubba Gray. After a big stop defensively, junior running back Zy’kius Jackson scampered 39 yards to the end zone with 7:29 left to make it 9-0 after a botched extra point attempt.
The Wildcats defense stonewalled Anna once again to put their offense back on the field. Almost instantly after the offensive unit entered the field, senior running back Do’rian Williams ran it in from 77 yards out to make it 16-0 with 5:12 left in the opening quarter. Junior linebacker Lain Atwood added a 2-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 10 seconds left to open up a 23-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Anna scored once with 9:18 left in the second quarter, but it was all Paris the rest of the way. A 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from junior K.D. Washington with 9:05 left and a 1-yard run from Jackson with 2:44 remaining before halftime pushed Paris’ lead to 36-7. Senior Montrel McCarty added to the onslaught with a 21-yard run with 1:47 left, capitalizing on an interception by senior defensive tackle Quin Dangerfield, to extend the lead to 43-7, which held up as the halftime score.
Fueled by the loss at Melissa, Paris got the dominant performance it needed to get back on track.
“I think as an overall team in all three phrases after last week’s disappointing loss, we scored on a kickoff return, a defensive touchdown and on offense in the first quarter,” Hohenberger said. “I thought they responded really well as a team. Their sideline energy was great and a lot of players played for the first time, made big plays across the board and their teammates were cheering them on.”
In the second half, Paris’ defense got a safety, Lyric Tredwell scored from 14 yards out with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter and McCarty scored again on another 21-yard run with 2:00 left in the third to blow the game wide open at 59-7. The 52-point margin held true as Paris won by that final score.
Even with the impressive way the Wildcats played, the team knows it needs to continue to ascend with district championship aspirations still in tact — win or lose.
“You lose that game (Melissa) and its disappointing, you’re teaching, you’re coaching and you figure out what you need to fix,” Hohenberger said. “You do that with a win, but it’s not as demoralizing. We didn’t finish some drives and didn’t tackle well at parts, but we need to go back and have our best week of practice to give us a chance of playing these teams coming up. One player we are so proud of is Montrel McCarty. He’s an explosive athlete. He is a senior who had nearly 180 rushing yards on just 10 carries. If the team sees the way he prepares, and understands the importance of preparation, I think his example can springboard this team. There’s a lot of football left, there’s a lot of opportunities in front of us and we have a lot ahead of us if we continue to prepare the right way.”
McCarty led the offensive charge with 10 carries for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Williams scored once and compiled 82 rushing yards on just 3 carries. Jackson added 61 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 carries. All 405 of Paris’ offensive yards came on the ground.
Dangerfield led a dominant defensive performance with 12 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, 1 sack and 1 interception, while Tre McCarty tallied 9 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and recovery. Dykalen Douglas totaled a team-high 13 tackles, while Ladainian Council chipped in with 4 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss and 1 sack. Atwood starred with 6 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, 1 interception and 1 scoop-and-score off a fumble recovery.
The Wildcats hit the road for the fifth time this season and will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Celina.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Anna: 0 7 0 0 7
Paris: 23 20 16 0 59
Anna total yards: 205
Paris total yards: 405
Paris passing leaders: L. Hohenberger, 0-for-2, 0 yards
Paris rushing leaders: M. McCarty, 10-179; D. Williams, 3-82; Z. Jackson, 8-61; L. Tredwell, 7-47; J. Caldwell, 4-12; J. Mitchell, 1-11; K. Wallace, 4-8; K. Washington, 3-5
Paris receiving leaders: N/A
