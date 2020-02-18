On paper, it looked like a mismatch. New Boston came in to their matchup with Prairiland as the number one seed out of district 14–3A with a 12–0 record. Prairiland found themselves the number four seed with a 6–6 record. Records didn’t matter in this matchup, though, as the Lady Patriots walked away with a 55–51 victory.
The game had everything you could want in a playoff game.
The Lady Patriots jumped out early on New Boston. Holding a 13–10 lead after the first quarter, Prairiland went on a 16–5 run to open the second quarter thanks to three pointers from Emily Mouser and Baylor Sessums. Both girls hit two each during the quarter. Sessums second one from behind the arc put Prairiland up 30–15.
New Boston would start to claw their way back into the game, however. Cutting the deficit down to 11 at halftime and getting it to within six points in the third quarter. The Lady Pats would respond, though. With momentum in New Boston’s favor, TJ Folse grabbed a big offensive rebound and laid the ball back in to put Prairiland back up by eight points.
New Boston did eventually tie the game at 49–49 in the fourth quarter. A timeout was immediately taken so Prairiland could catch their breath.
“We’ve been talking about mental composure a lot,” head coach Callie Tucker said after the game when asked about the conversation during that timeout. “It was our ball game for the taking and we knew it. I told them to grit up, get determined and go finish the game.”
That’s exactly what they did as well. Caitlyn Folse walked to the free throw line after getting fouled and calmly sank two free throws to put the Lady Patriots up by two. It was a lead they would not relinquish again. In the fourth quarter, Prairiland knocked down eight of ten from the charity stripe.
“It’s that focus mentality,” Tucker said about the clutch free throw shooting from her team. “These kids wanted it. I’ve seen it. All week long, we wanted this more than any of them we’ve had all year. We knew we had the potential and we weren’t going to let this slip away with a mistake on our part.”
Hannah Murdock led the team with 14 points, including a free throw in the last minute to help seal the victory. Baylor Sessums finished with 10 points. Madison Clark and Emily Mouser each finished the game with six points. TJ Folse had five points while Kirsten Bridges, Caitlyn Folse and Malone Sneed each had four points for the Lady Pats. Ali Sessums contributed two points.
Prairiland will play the winner of Tatum and Harmony in the Area round of the playoffs later this week.
