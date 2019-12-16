BOGATA — The Rivercrest Rebels basketball team continued its strong play in its home tournament with a 74-47 win over Como-Pickton in bracket play.
Rivercrest raced to a 20-10 lead after one quarter of play, then pushed a 22-10 lead to 34-18 late in the second after back-to-back buckets from junior guard Zachariah Lane. From there, Rivercrest cruised to the finish line for the 27-point win.
Senior guard Shane Crabtree led all scorers with 20 points, while Bradyn English added 12 points. Devon Womack and Zachariah Lane finished with 11 points apiece, while Darrion Ricks scored 9 points.
The Rebels played against Mt. Vernon in the championship game of the Rivercrest Tournament. See a future edition of The Paris News for a game story.
-
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Como-Pickton: 10 10 16 11 47
Rivercrest: 20 14 20 20 74
Como-Pickton scorers: Miller, 13; Preciado, 10; Palacios, 7; Ray, 7; Mejia, 5; Marquez, 2; Thomas, 2; A. Rutledge, 1
Rivercrest scorers: S. Crabtree, 20; B. English, 12; Z. Lane, 11; D. Womack, 11; D. Ricks, 9; B. Wilhite, 6; K. English, 5
Como-Pickton FGM: Miller, 6; Preciado, 4; Mejia, 2; Palacios, 2; Ray, 2; Thomas, 1
Rivercrest FGM: S. Crabtree, 7; B. English, 6; D. Womack, 5; Z. Lane, 4; D. Ricks, 3; B. Wilhite, 3; K. English, 2
Como-Pickton 3PFGM: Mejia, 1; Miller, 1; Palacios, 1
Rivercrest 3PFGM: S. Crabtree, 6; K. English, 1
Como-Pickton FT: 10-for-14; Ray, 3-5; Marquez, 2-2; Palacios, 2-2; Preciado, 2-3; A. Rutledge, 1-2
Rivercrest FT: 7-for-13; D. Ricks, 3-3; Z. Lane, 3-9; D. Womack, 1-1
Detroit edges Lone Oak by 5, falls in next game to Mt. Vernon
The Detroit Eagles took on Lone Oak in bracket play of the Rivercrest Tournament, and the game came down to the wire.
Detroit guard Kody Golightly helped propel his Eagles squad to a win after he buried a clutch, go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the key with 48 seconds left in regulation to break a 40-40 tie. From there, senior guard Joel Hinson broke away late for a buzzer-beating layup after a defensive stand by the Eagles to secure a 45-40 victory over Lone Oak.
“I just got a good screen from my teammates, I got around and had the confidence to knock down the shot,” Detroit guard Kody Golightly said. “I was able to hit the shot and it felt good to get the win.”
Detroit went ahead 16-11 after one quarter of play, but Lone Oak got hot from behind the arc in the second quarter to get back in the game. Lone Oak broke a 22-all tie late in the second with a 5-0 run to enter the locker room with a 27-22 lead. However, Detroit turned the game back around in their favor in the second half with a gritty defensive effort.
“We didn’t change much defensively, we just dug deep and had a little heart,” Eagles head basketball coach Da’on Savage said. “This team has a lot of heart and hustle, which is what we pride ourselves on. We thought we’d blow Lone Oak out, but they were a little bit better than what we thought. We win a lot of grimy games.”
The Eagles limited Lone Oak to 13 total points in the second half, while allowing just one field goal in the fourth quarter. The Eagles held a slim lead throughout the second half, but Lone Oak managed to tie the game time and time again until Golightly’s clutch 3-pointer late in regulation.
“We’ve had a lot of close games, and I’ve seen a lot of our district foes have just been blowing people out of the water,” Savage said. “We just want to keep it close, get to the fourth quarter and beat you in the end.”
Golightly led Detroit with a game-high 20 points, while Tanner Gibson added 9 points. Hinson scored 5 points, while Hunter Crutchfield had 4 points.
The Eagles faced the Mt. Vernon Tigers on less than two hours rest in the next bracket game. The Eagles hung with Mt. Vernon early, as Crutchfield hit a floater in the lane with 40 seconds to go in the first quarter to allow Detroit to enter the second quarter only behind 16-14. In the second quarter, Crutchfield threw an alley oop to Golightly from half court, who finished the layup with 4:32 left in the second to cut the deficit to 21-16, but the Tigers closed the half on an 11-0 run and never looked back in a 62-38 win.
-
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Lone Oak: 11 16 8 5 40
Detroit: 16 6 12 11 45
Lone Oak scorers: Kizer, 9; Waznuck, 9; Jones, 7; Hayes, 5; Robinson, 5; Maritt, 3; Hitchcock, 2
Detroit scorers: C. Golightly, 20; T. Gibson, 9; J. Hinson, 5; H. Crutchfield, 4; Cla. Scales, 3; B. Greer, 2; Clo. Scales, 2; D. Storey, 2
Lone Oak FGM: Kizer, 3; Waznuck, 3; Hayes, 2; Hitchcock, 1; Jones, 1; Maritt, 1; Robinson, 1
Detroit FGM: C. Golightly, 5; T. Gibson, 4; J. Hinson, 2; H. Crutchfield, 2; Cla. Scales, 1; D. Storey, 1
Lone Oak 3PFGM: Waznuck, 3; Kizer, 2; Jones, 1; Maritt, 1
Detroit 3PFGM: C. Golightly, 4
Lone Oak FT: 9-for-15; Jones, 4-4; Robinson, 3-5; Hayes, 1-2; Kizer, 1-2; Ramirez, 0-2
Detroit FT: 11-for-21; C. Golightly, 6-6; B. Greer, 2-2; T. Gibson, 1-1; J. Hinson, 1-4; Cla. Scales, 1-4; H. Crutchfield, 0-2; D. Storey, 0-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.