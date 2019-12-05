In their season opener on Tuesday night, the Clarksville Blue Tigers didn’t have the full complement of players that most of their fans had expected, so playing against last years’ head football coach and athletic director Dewaski Davis’ Liberty-Eylau Leopards made things a lot more interesting during the night.
In the end, it was the Leopards that held off state-ranked Clarksville for an exciting 68-60 win. The victory lifted the Leopards to a 3-2 season mark, while the Blue Tigers now stand at 0-1.
Trailing 55-43 with 7:02 remaining in the game, the Tigers charged back, as coach Willie Coulter’s team closed the gap to 59-55 when senior guard Jalen Scott nailed a 3-pointer with 4:52 left. At the 4:33 mark, the Leopards were charged with an intentional foul, sending senior Clarksville guard Michael Moore to the foul line.
Moore answered, drawing the Tigers to within 59-57. With the Blue Tigers also being awarded the ball out of bounds, senior point guard Quay Scales’ 3-point attempt from on top was unsuccessful, and the Leopards moved down court to score with 4:14 remaining. That field goal triggered an 8-3 run to seal the win.
It was Scales who opened scoring in the game with a 3-point field goal as he scored five of the first seven points of the game to stake the Tigers to an early 7-0 advantage. He led all scorers in the game with 21 points, but his opening three was the lone long range bomb of the the first half for the Tigers as the first half turned out to be one that involved very cold shooting for Clarksville.
Also, junior starter Ardadrian Gray and Scott where both whistled with their second personal fouls in the first, thus forcing them to the bench for a considerable amount of time in the initial half.
Moore added 15 points for Clarksville, while Scott contributed 12 in the loss. Kentraile Atkins canned 14, while Beandre Wafer added 12 to lead four players who scored in double figures for the Leopards.
Clarksville will be in action again on this Thursday at the 53rd Annual Jack Shellnutt Edgewood Invitational Tournament. Coulter’s troops will face Mineola in their first game at 4 p.m.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Liberty-Eylau: 16 12 25 15 68
Clarksville: 10 17 16 17 60
L-E scorers: Atkins, 14; Wafer, 12; Hunter, 10; Watson, 10; Lewis, 6; Harris, 5; Henderson, 4; Houston, 4; Sheperd, 3
Clarksville scorers: Q. Scales, 21; M. Moore, 15; J. Scott, 12; T. Rose, 7; A. Gray, 4; D. Griffin, 1
L-E 3PFGM: 4; Players N/A
Clarksville 3PFGM: Q. Scales, 3; M. Moore, 2; J. Scott, 2
L-E FT: 12-for-19
Clarksville FT: 17-for-25
Lady Tigers beat Miller Grove
After dropping the first five ballgames of the season, momentum has moved on the side of the improving Clarksville Lady Tigers under new Head Coach, LaTisha Hearne. The Lady Tigers captured their third straight victory to improve to 3-5 for the season with an impressive 52-27 home win over the Miller Grove Lady Hornets on Tuesday night.
The duo of LaQuesha Clark and Makaiya Owens handled the bulk of the scoring for Clarksville as they scored 20 and 18 points, respectively, to lead seven players who scored in the game for the Lady Tigers. Owens again proved to be deadly from 3-point range, as she knocked down four of the Lady Tigers five in the contest. The other three came from Clark.
Clarksville opened the game with a 10-0 run, and never trailed in the contest. Miller Grove only trailed 14-10 with 1:40 left in the first period, and the Clarksville advantage was 17-10 when the teams moved to the second frame. In the low scoring second period, the teams combined for just six points as the Lady Tigers took a 21-12 advantage at the half.
A 22-0 run to open the third, ended any hope that the Lady Hornets had for a comeback win, as the Lady Tigers pushed their advantage to 43-12 when Clark was true with a driving layup, with 3:32 still remaining in the quarter. Miller Grove would not score until 2:24 was remaining in the frame, with the 3-pointer closing the gap to 43-15, a lead Hearne’s team carried into the final period.
All Clarksville players received extensive game action with the starters earning valuable minutes on the bench. The Lady Tigers managed to produce just nine points in the fourth quarter.
“The difference in how we are playing now is our confidence,” Owens said. “And that’s why I am able to shoot 3-pointers better. As long as we have confidence we can compete against anybody.”
Next action for the Lady Tigers will once again be at home on this Friday when former Clarksville boys basketball team 3-point specialist J.B. Littlejohn brings his Union Grove team to Clarksville on Friday night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Miller Grove: 10 2 3 12 27
Clarksville: 17 4 22 9 52
Miller Grove scorers: Burnett, 10; Watson, 6; Bullard, 5; Bessonet, 4; Doratos, 2
Clarksville scorers: L. Clark, 20; M. Owens, 18; Gill, 6; Bradley, 2; Booker, 2; Jackson, 2; Rosser, 2
Miller Grove 3PFGM: Watson, 2; Bullard, 1; Burnett, 1
Clarksville 3PFGM: M. Owens, 4; L. Clark, 1
Miller Grove FT: 1-for-6
Clarksville FT: 5-for-9
