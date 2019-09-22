CLARKSVILLE — Chisum Mustangs head coach, Darren Pevey certainly hopes the real Mustangs showed up on Friday night at New Century Club Field in Clarksville. After being shutout decisively one week earlier when the team played against the Winnsboro Raiders, the Mustangs rebounded in a strong way, shocking Clarksville in impressive fashion 55-8 to claim the first victory of the season. The team will open district play Friday night with a meeting against Whitewright.
The first half against the Blue Tigers was all about the Mustangs. Clarksville head coach Derek Schlieve knew from watching film that Chisum would exhibit strong physical play, and that physical play helped slam the door shut on the Tigers offense. Clarksville did play the game without the services of senior starting quarterback Quay Scales, who is nursing an injury, and who has accounted for a majority of the Tigers offensive production this season. His status is now day-to-day according to Schileve.
“We’ll take it day to day with Quay, but he seems to be improving with the way he is walking, and he was able to get into shorts, and was able to practice. He still has his throwing motion, and now it’s just a matter of getting his legs back under him,” Schlieve said.
The Blue Tigers would have their struggles throughout the game, but the Mustangs found things easy, particularly in the opening half. Pevey’s team had five possessions in the initial half, and the result of each of those possessions turned out to be a touchdown, as Chisum built a 35-0 advantage at the intermission.
“I didn’t know what to expect from them tonight. The last three games we played some tough opponents, and we’ve been injured, but we finally got most of our kids back, and we’re 90-percent healthy,” Pevey said. “I really didn’t know what to expect, so I just knew that I wanted them to play hard, and give maximum effort, and try to execute.”
After deferring the game’s opening kickoff, Chisum served notice that the story would be very different in the ballgame this week. With Clarksville reserve quarterback Michael Moore getting his first start, Chisum quarterback-defensive back Levi Weems, picked off Moore, giving the Mustangs their first possession on the Clarksville 32 yard line. Five players he charged in from one yard out with the first touchdown of the game that came with 8:44 left in the first. Karson Stephens knocked down the extra point, giving Chisum a 7-0 advantage, and the Mustangs would never trail in the game.
The advantage was 14-0 at the end of the opening frame, as Weems scored again from the one, finishing off a 43 yard drive with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter. Again, Stephens was accurate with the extra point kick. In fact the junior kicker only missed one of his eight attempts in the game.
Four players scored touchdowns in the first half for the Mustangs with scores arriving in the second quarter from Espn Blayton from 18 yards out, while Trentyn Ortega scored on a 2-yard run, and Braylon Brown added an 11-yard reception for a score with 10 ticks left in the second quarter.
The Mustangs plan was to run the football, and that’s exactly what the team did, as Chisum only passed on three occasions in the contest. The team was able to muster 344 yards on the ground led by senior Hayden Todd who picked up 108 yards on 15 totes, while Blyton contributed 92 yards on just 7 carries and Ortega handled the football 12 times for 86 yards.
Clarksville turned the ball over on two occasions in the game, while Chisum didn’t commit a turnover. A 9-yard dash to the goal line by Blyton moved the Mustangs advantage to 42-0 with 7:14 remaining in period three, and Ashton Fleming hauled in a 13-yard pass from Weems for a score that increased the lead to 48-0 with 2:16 left in the third. That lead would stand when the teams moved into the final frame.
Todd, who moved in at quarterback in the fourth, scored the final touchdown for Chisum that would extend the lead to 55-0. His 10-yard run arrived with 7:56 left in the game.
Clarksville senior receiver Tra’Derrian Rose moved in to play quarterback in the fourth. He followed Broderick Titus who had replaced Moore. It was Rose’s running, and passing that helped the Blue Tigers avoid a shutout as he capped the only Clarksville possession of the fourth, by firing a 25-yard scoring strike to R.J. Owens with 4:18 remaining in the game. That combination also worked for the two-point conversion play as Clarksville closed out scoring in the game.
The Mustangs fought their way through the Tigers defense for 23 first downs including 21 by the run. Clarksville managed just seven in the game. Moore completed 11-of-20 passes for 60 yards, but the Tigers run game was basically non-existent.
“We start district next week-we’ve got Whitewright, and they’ve got a new head coach, and we’re familiar with him. We started off district good last year by beating Whitewright, so we’ve just got to put in a good week of practice and try to get in the mix in our district,” Pevey explained.
Clarksville has played all four opponents of higher classification thus far this season, and Schlieve believes that will help his team in the long run.
“It is a very challenging schedule. Your hope is to get out of it healthy, because playing schools that are bigger usually have more depth. and will play more guys. But there is something to be said about being battle tested, and we certainly will have been battle tested,” Schlieve said. “And we will know that we can jump in and that we can compete.”
The Blue Tigers now own a 2-2 season record with the final tune-up before district play coming Friday at Honey Grove. The district opener at Maud will follow the Blue Tigers’ bye week.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Chisum: 21 14 14 6 55
Clarksville: 0 0 0 8 8
