Legendary football coach and local philanthropist Gene Stallings will give a motivational talk to varsity athletes of the Red River Valley.
Stallings’ speech comes a year after he introduced long-time Channel 8 news anchor Dale Hansen for the same type of speech last year at First Christian Church.
Stallings will speak at 6:30 p.m. tonight at First Christian Church, at 780 NE 20th Street in Paris.
Each athlete will receive two bracelets, one that says, “Be Kind” and another that says, “Make A Difference.”
All schools in the coverage area are encouraged to attend and listen to the motivational speech.
