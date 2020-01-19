As fans of the Chisum Mustangs and Prairiland Patriots filled Chisum’s gymnasium Friday evening, none could have imagined what they were in store for. But what they got was everything a rivalry game should be.
The Chisum boys edged the Patriots 56-50 in a double overtime thriller Friday night, which saw gritty play and high emotions from both teams from start to finish.
Evan Wood led the Mustangs with 14 points, with guard Keaston Lawrence and forward Hunter Carter each contributing 11 apiece.
Senior Connor Sessums led the way with 18 points for Prairiland.
Fans from both schools were electric throughout the game, as the gymnasium was filled with deafening roars at every hard foul, turnover and big shot.
“Any time we play Prairiland, the fans get up, and tonight was no different,” Mustangs coach Brian Temple said.
Throughout the game, Prairiland struggled to contend with Chisum’s dominance of the glass, as the Mustangs pulled down rebounds with ease, most notably several of the offensive variety that routinely gave the team second, third or even fourth opportunities to score on possessions.
“We usually do a good job of being active on the glass, but we did seem to do a good job of it tonight,” Temple said. “That being said, the game wouldn’t have been nearly as close if we’d made more of those. We had a lot of second chance opportunities — a lot of good looks — and we just did not capitalize, and that’s something we’ve got to do better.”
Carter led the team with 12 rebounds, senior forward Trenton Tyler pulled down 10 boards and Wood added 6.
Offensively, the game got out to a slow start, and Prairiland led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
A balanced attack early in the second quarter helped the Mustangs go up by as many as seven points late in the quarter, though a push by Prairiland cut Chisum’s lead to four going into halftime, punctuated by a pullup jumper by Prairiland senior Corbin Strain.
Refusing to go down without a fight, Prairiland fought back in the third quarter. Sessums knocked down four straight free throws to cut the Chisum lead to one, and the back-to-back three pointers by Blake Ballard gave the Patriots a five point lead.
“All I know is, we have heart,” Prairiland coach Steven Weddle said of his team’s resiliency. “We’re going to get after you. … Our defense got us back in it and got us a lead there.”
Just as they did all night, however, Chisum had an answer to the Patriots’ puch. Tyler and Wood responded with buckets of their own to reclaim a 1 point lead with seconds left, before Prairiland retook a 1 point lead of their own in typically dramatic fashion with a buzzer beater by Eli Rolen.
The fourth quarter was a low-scoring defensive affair, as Chisum outscored Prairiland 5-4 in the final period of regulation.
With the closing seconds ticking away and the score knotted at 39 apiece, and Chisum holding the ball for the final shot, Prairiland came away with a steal but was unable to capitalize. The ball returned to the Mustangs’ possession, but they were unable to get a shot off as time expired.
The teams traded baskets in the first overtime period. Missed free throws came back to bite both teams at the end of the first overtime period, with each team going 1-for-2 in the closing seconds to leave the game even at 43-43.
In the second overtime, though, points began to come easier for Chisum. Carter set the pace of the final period early with back-to-back three pointers.
“The rivalry is still really new to me because I came here from Roxton, but this was a lot of fun, and that’s the most people I’ve ever played in front of,” Carter said. “It was a lot of fun to go to two overtimes with a team we consider to be our greatest rivals, and I’m just glad I was able to contribute and help the team win tonight.”
“Hunter is a rhythm shooter,” Temple said. “He only needs to see one or two shots go in for him to get on a roll, and thankfully he was able to do that tonight and did a great job knocking those shots down, which definitely gave us the momentum to pull away.”
Then, with time winding down, Wood put the game out of reach by sinking four free throws. After the game, he said he didn’t feel nervous in the moment.
“Honestly, almost nothing at all (was running through my mind) at the end there,” Wood said. “I’ve been there before this season.”
Ultimately, Chisum came out ahead, 56-50.
