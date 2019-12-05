GBB Campbell at Honey Grove
Lady Warriors sophomore guard Maddie Cason (24) drives in against a Campbell defender and hits a layup.

 Kevin Watson / The Paris News

The No. 17-ranked Paris Wildcats basketball team fell on the road in a close contest to Class 5A, No. 5-ranked Sulphur Springs by a final score of 67-61.

The Wildcats led throughout most of the game and into the fourth quarter, but Sulphur Springs was able to make big shots down the stretch after the teams were deadlocked at 51-all heading into the final quarter.

Senior post Trevon Dennis led Paris with 24 points, while Jameon Mitchell and Jaelyn Lee both reached double figures with 12 points apiece.

Meanwhile, the North Lamar Panthers fell 80-32 at Class 5A Mount Pleasant, while both the Honey Grove and Detroit girls teams defeated Campbell and Savoy, respectively.

Most RRV teams will resume play today through Saturday in more pre-district basketball tournament action.

 

                         Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F

Paris Wildcats: 16 18 17 10 61

Sulphur Springs: 12 19 20 16 67

Paris scorers: T. Dennis, 24; J. Lee, 12; J. Mitchell, 12; G. Hollje, 6; T. Johnson, 6; B. Gray, 1

Sulphur Springs scorers: C. Kahn, 20; S. Hall, 16; G. McClure, 12; B. Wilkerson, 9; J. Brock, 6; L. Johnson, 4

Paris FGM: T. Dennis, 9; J. Lee, 5; J. Mitchell, 4; G. Hollje, 3; T. Johnson, 3

Sulphur Springs FGM: C. Kahn, 9; S. Hall, 4; G. McClure, 4; J. Brock, 2; L. Johnson, 2; B. WIlkerson, 2

Paris 3PFGM: T. Dennis, 4; J. Mitchell, 3; J. Lee, 2

Sulphur Springs 3PFGM: G. McClure, 4; J. Brock, 2; C. Kahn, 1

Paris FT: 4-for-13; T. Dennis, 2-4; B. Gray, 1-2; J. Mitchell, 1-2; J. Lee, 0-1; T. Johnson, 0-4

Sulphur Springs FT: 14-for-17; S. Hall, 8-10; B. Wilkerson, 5-6; C. Kahn, 1-3

 

Tigers cruise past Panthers

 

                       Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F

North Lamar: 7 10 10 5 32

Mount Pleasant: 18 28 19 15 80

Mount Pleasant statistics not available

North Lamar scorers: Odie, 9; J. Hay, 7; C. Scott, 6; J. Williams, 5; A. Clark, 3; Cole, 2

North Lamar FGM: J. Hay, 3; Odie, 3; C. Scott, 2; J. Williams, 2; A. Clark, 1; Cole, 1

North Lamar 3PFGM: Odie, 1; C. Scott, 1; J. Williams, 1

North Lamar FT: 5-for-6; Odie, 2-2; A. Clark, 1-1; J. Hay, 1-1; C. Scott, 1-2

 

Lady Warriors defeat Campbell

 

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F

Campbell: 8 6 8 9 31

Honey Grove: 12 10 10 6 38

Campbell scorers: McCormick, 8; Murphy, 8; Shakankery, 8; McPherson, 7

Honey Grove scorers: D. Pruitt, 13; M. Cason, 9; A. Morrison, 6; N. Briscoe, 5; A. Brigham, 2; K. Phipps, 2; R. Finney, 1

 

Lady Eagles roll past Savoy

 

             Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F

Detroit: 12 21 13 11 57

Savoy: 5 8 5 12 31

Savoy statistics unavailable

Detroit scorers: D. Stature, 15; A. Shelby, 13; K. Miller, 11; B. Craig, 5; M. Gaddis, 5; A. Harris, 3; C. Runnels, 3; K. Rosser, 2

Detroit FGM: D. Stature, 7; K. Miller, 4; A. Shelby, 4; B. Craig, 2; M. Gaddis, 2; A. Harris, 1; K. Rosser, 1; C. Runnels, 1

Detroit 3PFGM: K. Miller, 3; A. Harris, 1; C. Runnels, 1

Detroit FT: 9-for-14; A. Shelby, 5-9; B. Craig, 1-2; M. Gaddis, 1-2; D. Stature, 1-8

Geoff Heppes is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or at geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.

