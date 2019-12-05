The No. 17-ranked Paris Wildcats basketball team fell on the road in a close contest to Class 5A, No. 5-ranked Sulphur Springs by a final score of 67-61.
The Wildcats led throughout most of the game and into the fourth quarter, but Sulphur Springs was able to make big shots down the stretch after the teams were deadlocked at 51-all heading into the final quarter.
Senior post Trevon Dennis led Paris with 24 points, while Jameon Mitchell and Jaelyn Lee both reached double figures with 12 points apiece.
Meanwhile, the North Lamar Panthers fell 80-32 at Class 5A Mount Pleasant, while both the Honey Grove and Detroit girls teams defeated Campbell and Savoy, respectively.
Most RRV teams will resume play today through Saturday in more pre-district basketball tournament action.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Paris Wildcats: 16 18 17 10 61
Sulphur Springs: 12 19 20 16 67
Paris scorers: T. Dennis, 24; J. Lee, 12; J. Mitchell, 12; G. Hollje, 6; T. Johnson, 6; B. Gray, 1
Sulphur Springs scorers: C. Kahn, 20; S. Hall, 16; G. McClure, 12; B. Wilkerson, 9; J. Brock, 6; L. Johnson, 4
Paris FGM: T. Dennis, 9; J. Lee, 5; J. Mitchell, 4; G. Hollje, 3; T. Johnson, 3
Sulphur Springs FGM: C. Kahn, 9; S. Hall, 4; G. McClure, 4; J. Brock, 2; L. Johnson, 2; B. WIlkerson, 2
Paris 3PFGM: T. Dennis, 4; J. Mitchell, 3; J. Lee, 2
Sulphur Springs 3PFGM: G. McClure, 4; J. Brock, 2; C. Kahn, 1
Paris FT: 4-for-13; T. Dennis, 2-4; B. Gray, 1-2; J. Mitchell, 1-2; J. Lee, 0-1; T. Johnson, 0-4
Sulphur Springs FT: 14-for-17; S. Hall, 8-10; B. Wilkerson, 5-6; C. Kahn, 1-3
Tigers cruise past Panthers
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
North Lamar: 7 10 10 5 32
Mount Pleasant: 18 28 19 15 80
Mount Pleasant statistics not available
North Lamar scorers: Odie, 9; J. Hay, 7; C. Scott, 6; J. Williams, 5; A. Clark, 3; Cole, 2
North Lamar FGM: J. Hay, 3; Odie, 3; C. Scott, 2; J. Williams, 2; A. Clark, 1; Cole, 1
North Lamar 3PFGM: Odie, 1; C. Scott, 1; J. Williams, 1
North Lamar FT: 5-for-6; Odie, 2-2; A. Clark, 1-1; J. Hay, 1-1; C. Scott, 1-2
Lady Warriors defeat Campbell
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Campbell: 8 6 8 9 31
Honey Grove: 12 10 10 6 38
Campbell scorers: McCormick, 8; Murphy, 8; Shakankery, 8; McPherson, 7
Honey Grove scorers: D. Pruitt, 13; M. Cason, 9; A. Morrison, 6; N. Briscoe, 5; A. Brigham, 2; K. Phipps, 2; R. Finney, 1
Lady Eagles roll past Savoy
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Detroit: 12 21 13 11 57
Savoy: 5 8 5 12 31
Savoy statistics unavailable
Detroit scorers: D. Stature, 15; A. Shelby, 13; K. Miller, 11; B. Craig, 5; M. Gaddis, 5; A. Harris, 3; C. Runnels, 3; K. Rosser, 2
Detroit FGM: D. Stature, 7; K. Miller, 4; A. Shelby, 4; B. Craig, 2; M. Gaddis, 2; A. Harris, 1; K. Rosser, 1; C. Runnels, 1
Detroit 3PFGM: K. Miller, 3; A. Harris, 1; C. Runnels, 1
Detroit FT: 9-for-14; A. Shelby, 5-9; B. Craig, 1-2; M. Gaddis, 1-2; D. Stature, 1-8
