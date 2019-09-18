Paris High School volleyball
Paris junior Hannah Gibbons (4) blocks the hit of a Mount Pleasant player as Lilly Lewis, left, assists in the defense during a previous home match.

 Joe Watson / The Paris News

The Paris Lady Wildcats swept Denison at home, while the Detroit Lady Eagles recorded a sweep at home over district foe Maud. The Chisum Lady Mustangs were also in action, falling at Farmersville in straight sets.

The Lady ’Cats and Lady Eagles are in action at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce and at home against Avery, respectively. The Lady Mustangs will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pittsburg.

 

Paris earns sweep at home over Denison

                S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F

Denison: 18 19 20 N/A N/A 0

Paris: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3

Denison statistics unavailable

Paris kill leaders: G. Woodby, 15; M. McAmis, 14; H. Gibbons, 6; P. Chapman, 5; L. Lewis, 4; T. Weatherford, 2

Paris dig leaders: M. McAmis, 12; L. Lewis, 10; T. Weatherford, 9; H. Gibbons, 7; S. Coursey, 6; R. Bills, 4; P. Chapman, 2

Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 23; L. Lewis, 18

Paris blocks: H. Gibbons, 6; L. Lewis, 5; P. Chapman, 4; T. Weatherford, 2; G. Woodby, 2; M. McAmis, 1

 

Farmersville tops Chisum in 3 

               S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F

Chisum: 8 18 15 N/A N/A 0

Farmersville: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 0

Farmersville statistics unavailable

Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 4; K. Ball, 3

Chisum dig leaders: A. Roberts, 8

Chisum blocks: C. Prestridge, 1

 

Detroit finishes off Maud in straight sets

            S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F

Maud: 12 15 19 N/A N/A 0

Detroit: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3

Maud statistics unavailable

Detroit kill leaders: K. Eldridge, 7; B. Ricks, 6; Ki. Miller, 4; A. Smith, 3; H. Long, 1; Ke. Miller, 1; D. Stature, 1; J. Williams, 1

Detroit dig leaders: J. Williams, 10; Ki. Miller, 3; A. Smith, 3; K. Eldridge, 2; Ke. Miller, 2; D. Stature, 2; H. Long, 1

Detroit assist leaders: K. Eldridge, 9; Ke. Miller, 2

Detroit blocks: B. Ricks, 4

Geoff Heppes is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or at geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.

