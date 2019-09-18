The Paris Lady Wildcats swept Denison at home, while the Detroit Lady Eagles recorded a sweep at home over district foe Maud. The Chisum Lady Mustangs were also in action, falling at Farmersville in straight sets.
The Lady ’Cats and Lady Eagles are in action at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce and at home against Avery, respectively. The Lady Mustangs will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pittsburg.
Paris earns sweep at home over Denison
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Denison: 18 19 20 N/A N/A 0
Paris: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Denison statistics unavailable
Paris kill leaders: G. Woodby, 15; M. McAmis, 14; H. Gibbons, 6; P. Chapman, 5; L. Lewis, 4; T. Weatherford, 2
Paris dig leaders: M. McAmis, 12; L. Lewis, 10; T. Weatherford, 9; H. Gibbons, 7; S. Coursey, 6; R. Bills, 4; P. Chapman, 2
Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 23; L. Lewis, 18
Paris blocks: H. Gibbons, 6; L. Lewis, 5; P. Chapman, 4; T. Weatherford, 2; G. Woodby, 2; M. McAmis, 1
Farmersville tops Chisum in 3
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Chisum: 8 18 15 N/A N/A 0
Farmersville: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 0
Farmersville statistics unavailable
Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 4; K. Ball, 3
Chisum dig leaders: A. Roberts, 8
Chisum blocks: C. Prestridge, 1
Detroit finishes off Maud in straight sets
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Maud: 12 15 19 N/A N/A 0
Detroit: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Maud statistics unavailable
Detroit kill leaders: K. Eldridge, 7; B. Ricks, 6; Ki. Miller, 4; A. Smith, 3; H. Long, 1; Ke. Miller, 1; D. Stature, 1; J. Williams, 1
Detroit dig leaders: J. Williams, 10; Ki. Miller, 3; A. Smith, 3; K. Eldridge, 2; Ke. Miller, 2; D. Stature, 2; H. Long, 1
Detroit assist leaders: K. Eldridge, 9; Ke. Miller, 2
Detroit blocks: B. Ricks, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.