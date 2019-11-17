MIDLOTHIAN — The No. 8-ranked Prairiland Lady Patriots took on the No. 6-ranked Van Alstyne Lady Panthers in a top-10 regional semifinal matchup at Midlothian High School.
Van Alstyne and Prairiland battled hard in the clash of volleyball titans, as the teams split the first two sets. However, the Lady Panthers’ strong defense on the back line proved to be the difference as the Lady Patriots fell to Van Alstyne in four sets by a final score of 19-25, 25-23, 17-25 and 11-25.
“Van Alstyne’s defense was really tough to score on, and it seemed to get better as the match went on,” Prairiland head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “They let very few balls drop to the court.”
Van Alstyne (37-4, 12-0) jumped ahead 14-9 in the first set, which forced Prairiland to call a timeout. Then, the Lady Patriots got back into the set. After Van Alstyne scored again to extend the lead to 15-10, a kill from junior Reese Parris, a tip from senior Brook Tuck and two hitting errors from the Lady Panthers quickly cut the deficit to 15-13.
Prairiland managed to trim the Lady Panthers’ lead to 18-17 a few points later, but Van Alstyne earned the next two points to increase its slim advantage to 20-17. Prairiland called a timeout once again, but couldn’t get any closer than 23-19 the rest of the set.
The next set was all Prairiland from the first serve. The Lady Patriots jumped ahead 6-3, which forced Van Alstyne to call a timeout. However, the Lady Panthers couldn’t stop the bleeding as Prairiland was clicking on all cylinders. Van Alstyne cut it to 8-6, but kills from Parris, senior Baylor Sessums and senior Audrey Gray pushed the lead to 11-6. After that, senior Madison Clark served an ace to make it 12-6, which forced Van Alstyne to burn its final timeout.
Senior libero Trynity Chapman served an ace a few points later to stretch the lead to 16-9, then a block and tip from junior T.J. Folse made it a 19-12 Praiirland lead. Later in the set, Prairiland led 24-14 after a left-handed tip from Parris and a hitting error from the Lady Panthers.
Van Alstyne did not go quietly, though. The Lady Panthers trimmed the deficit to 24-23 with a 9-0 run, but a good attempt at a set-tying kill for Van Alstyne went just long of the back line boundary to allow Prairiland to hold on for the win in the second set.
The third set remained neck-and-neck through the early stages. Clark hammered a kill to the court to cut an early three-point deficit to 9-7, but Van Alstyne countered with a kill to make it 10-7. The Lady Panthers had a hitting error that cut Prairialnd’s deficit to 10-8, but the Lady Panthers roared back with a 7-1 run to take a comfortable 17-9 lead. Prairiland called two timeouts during the run and managed to get as close as 19-15 in the set, but Van Alstyne’s defense tightened up. The Lady Panthers seemed to dig up every strong attack from Prairiland’s hitters and went on to win the set by eight points. The defense looked nearly unbreakable in the fourth set.
“Van Alstyne’s strong defense made it hard for our offense to keep a steady rhythm,” Vanderburg said. “When you put all you have into an attack, go to their holes and you see them get balls up that would normally fall, it can wear on you.”
Prairiland cut an early 4-0 deficit to 4-3, but Van Alstyne’s defense hunkered down, and the Lady Panthers quickly built a double-digit advantage courtesy of 12-3 scoring run. The Lady Panthers did not allow Prairiland to cut the deficit to single digits the rest of the way as they took the match in four sets.
Sessums led the Lady Patriots in defeat with 12 kills, 10 assists and 8 digs, while Clark added 2 kills, 15 assists, 16 digs and 1 ace. Tuck poured in 4 kills, 17 digs and 1 block, while Gray finished with 2 kills and 20 digs. Chapman finished with a team-high 21 digs and 1 ace. Folse compiled 7 kills, 4 digs and 2 blocks, while Parris had 5 kills and 2 blocks.
The Lady Patriots, ranked as high as number one in the state in Class 3A this year, reached the regional tournament for the first time since 2004. The team loses five seniors in Chapman, Clark, Gray, Sessums and Tuck. Juniors Folse and Parris along with sophomores Abi Farmer and Ali Sessums will return to the team next season.
Prairiland (36-8, 7-1) clinched an outright district championship and finished with just one loss in district play in five sets at Commerce. The Lady Pats also won the Chisum Volleyball Tournament, finished as runners up in the Commerce/Community Tournament and recorded third place in the North Hopkins Tournament. Prairiland finished another successful year, and Vanderburg said she was pleased with the group she had and what they accomplished.
“I’m extremely proud of this team and always will be,” Vanderburg said. “We set goals at the beginning of the season and we accomplished them. We’ve made a lot of memories this season that will never be forgotten. The amount of support from the administration, co workers, student body, community, family, and friends was really great and it doesn’t go unnoticed. We appreciate it greatly.”
The Lady Patriots’ strong season comes to an end, while Van Alstyne defeated Gunter in five sets (20-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20 and 15-11) to reach the state tournament. Gunter fell in the regional final for the second year in a row.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Prairiland: 19 25 17 11 N/A 1
Van Alstyne: 25 23 25 25 N/A 3
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 12; T. Folse, 7; R. Parris, 5; B. Tuck, 4; M. Clark, 2; A. Gray, 2
Prairiland dig leaders: T. Chapman, 21; A. Gray, 20; B. Tuck, 17; M. Clark, 16; B. Sessums, 8; T. Folse, 4
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 15; B. Sessums, 10
Prairiland blocks: T. Folse, 2; R. Parris, 2; B. Tuck, 1
Prairiland service aces: T. Chapman, 1; M. Clark, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.