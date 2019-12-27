The Paris Wildcats got a tough test from Class 5A North Forney during their opening game of pool play in their home holiday tournament.
However, the Wildcats relied on their strong defense and transition game to pull away late from the Falcons by a final score of 66-52.
“We told each other in the locker room that knew we needed to get ready to play after being on a long break for the holidays,” Wildcats senior guard Trae Johnson said. “We knew we had to come out with energy and share the ball well because we haven’t done that in the past few games we’ve lost. Our energy got better, we were being unselfish and making our free throws.”
Neither team led by more than six points going into the fourth quarter, until Paris started to heat up offensively. A corner 3-pointer from sophomore Jaelyn Lee with 7:00 left extended Paris’ lead to 50-39, but North Forney cut the deficit to four points at 52-48 after a 9-2 run. However, Paris closed the game strong on a 14-4 run — highlighted by two late dagger 3-pointers from senior Trevon Dennis — to push Paris’ lead back to double figures.
Things were clicking better late for Paris, despite a formidable challenge from a respectable foe in North Forney.
“We executed our half court offense better, and they (North Forney) stayed in that 1-2-2 zone most of the time,” Paris head basketball coach Billy Mack Steed said. “They tried to trap us out of it, but we were able to get out of it and get some pretty nice looks. I thought our kids played pretty well against a pretty good team. They were athletic and could shoot the three a little bit.”
Dennis led Paris with a game-high 23 points, while Lee added 19 points. Senior guard Gavyn Hollje also reached double figures with 10 points.
Paris won its night game in pool play in a route over Hope Arkansas by a final score of 53-22. The Wildcats led by a large margin the entire contest, and scored the first 17 points of the game. Dennis and Johnson combined to throw down three vicious breakaway slam dunks in the game as well.
“I want to see us get more consistent. There’s nothing else to say,” Steed said. “We want to be more consistent offensively with our shooting and rebounding along with limiting our turnovers.”
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
North Forney: 21 7 11 13 52
Paris Wildcats: 17 15 13 21 66
North Forney scorers: J. Williams, 17; D. Woodson, 13; G. Sterling, 8; J. Sims, 6; C. Collins, 4; Da. Johnson, 2; De. Johnson, 2
Paris scorers: T. Dennis, 23; J. Lee, 19; G. Hollje, 10; B. Gray, 5; T. Johnson, 4; Z. Jackson, 3; J. Mitchell, 2
North Forney FGM: J. Williams, 7; D. Woddson, 5; J. Sims, 3; G. Sterling, 3; C. Collins, 1; Da. Johnson, 1; De. Johnson, 1
Paris FGM: J. Lee, 9; T. Dennis, 8; G. Hollje, 3; B. Gray, 2; T. Johnson, 2; Z. Jackson, 1
North Forney 3PFGM: D. Woodson, 3; C. Collins, 1; G. Sterling, 1; J. Williams, 1
Paris 3PFGM: T. Dennis, 2; G. Hollje, 2; B. Gray, 1; J. Lee, 1
North Forney FT: 4-for-7; J. Williams, 2-2; C. Collins, 1-2; G. Sterling, 1-2; J. Sims, 0-1
Paris FT: 10-for-16; T. Dennis, 5-9; G. Hollje, 2-2; J. Mitchell, 2-2; Z. Jackson, 1-2; J. Lee, 0-1
NL pulls away from Detroit
In the opening game of the Paris Holiday Tournament, the North Lamar Panthers pulled away late from the scrappy Detroit Eagles late by a final score of 63-51 in pool play.
“We knew they (Detroit) was going to be a good team coming into this game,” North Lamar senior guard J.D. Williams said. “We saw their record and I knew a few players over there, so we didn’t underestimate them for being a smaller school. We came out here, tried our hardest and we didn’t look down on them. We had to get a lot of people involved by sharing the ball, and we worked to get the win.”
Detroit did a good job of playing aggressively to open the game, leading 27-19 in the second quarter after Eagles senior guard Hunter Crutchfield canned a 3-pointer with 2:28 left before halftime. However, despite the strong start, the Eagles ran out of steam and were hurt by a lack of depth in the second half.
“We did what do always, which was hustle in the first half, but we ran out of gas in the second half,” Detroit head basketball coach Da’on Savage said. “I’m not going to make any excuses, but without two starters, it hurt us a lot.”
The Panthers opened the third quarter strong. Leading with their defense, the Panthers pressed Detroit and created turnovers, which led to easy scoring opportunities and a pivotal 6-0 run. That run gave North Lamar a 31-29 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter.
“After a five-day break, we tried a few things in the first half with traps and man, but we decided to apply some pressure out of our man defense,” Panthers head basketball coach Dalton Flowers said. “We were able to get some pressure at the start of the second half and go on that 6-0 run that sparked us in the second half. The boys and I agreed we would be fine if we played our game, and we did that along with limiting their (Detroit’s) fast-break opportunities.”
Detroit responded with a 4-0 run, highlighted by a tough runner made by senior guard Kody Golightly with 5:10 left, which gave the Eagles a 34-31 lead. However, North Lamar hit back-to-back layup to take the lead for good, and Williams drained a 3-pointer with 3:56 left to pusht the lead to 38-34. Crutchfield made a layup with 2:13 remaining in the quarter to cut the deficit to 40-36, but a 9-0 run spanning into the fourth quarter put North Lamar ahead 49-36, and Detroit could not inch closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Williams led North Lamar with 20 points, while Jackson Nottingham and James Odie added 15 points and 12 points, respectively. Golightly led Detroit with 14 points, while Crutchfield scored 12 points. Brayden Greer and Claude Scales each chipped in with 8 points each.
North Lamar likes the ball movement and wants to see the offense continue to make strides, while Detroit is eager to get back in the win column.
“I think that was the best our offense moved the ball around maybe all season,” Flowers said. “Our offense definitely needs to start clicking more even though it’s a new scheme, which started today, but I want to see it continue to progress.”
“I want to see wins, I hate to lose,” Savage said.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Detroit: 17 12 7 15 51
North Lamar: 15 10 19 19 63
Detroit scorers: K. Golightly, 14; H. Crutchfield, 12; B. Greer, 8; C. Scales, 8; K. Carson, 7; D. Storey, 2
North Lamar scorers: J. Williams, 20; J. Nottingham, 15; J. Odie, 12; T. Nickerson, 5; C. Scott, 5; C. Jeffrey, 4; M. Cole, 2
Detroit FGM: H. Crutchfield, 5; K. Golightly, 4; Cla. Scales, 4; B. Greer, 3; K. Carson, 2; D. Storey, 1
North Lamar FGM: J. Williams, 8; J. Nottingham, 5; J. Odie, 5; C. Jeffrey, 2; T. Nickerson, 2; C. Scott, 2
Detroit 3PFGM: H. Crutchfield, 2; K. Carson, 1; K. Golightly, 1
North Lamar 3PFGM: J. Williams, 4; J. Nottingham, 1
Detroit FT: 9-for-13; H. Crutchfield, 3-6; K. Carson, 2-2; K. Golightly, 2-2; B. Greer, 2-2; D. Storey, 0-1
North Lamar FT: 10-for-15; J. Nottingham, 4-6; J. Odie, 2-3; C. Scott, 1-2; T.Nickerson, 1-3
