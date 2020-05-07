Over the last three years, Rivercrest Rebel Cole Carson has established himself as one of the most imposing tacklers in the Red River Valley. And though he still has a year of high school left, the standout offensive tackle and defensive tackle has already committed to play collegiately for the Razorbacks of the University of Arkansas.
Carson began playing the sport at a young age, first competing in second grade in Pee Wee Football. His love for the game began much earlier than that, though.
“I’ve always loved football,” he said. “I started playing when I was little and never really stopped. It’s always had a special place in my heart.”
On the field, Carson said he always tries to play within himself and put the good of the team above seeking personal accolades.
“It’s all about the team,” he said. “As long as we win, I’m happy. And I just always try to do my job and do it well to help us get that win.”
There was no shortage of suitors pursuing Carson’s skills. Also making offers to the young football player were 21 other schools, including Texas Tech, TCU, Tulsa, Duke, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana-Monroe, Dartmouth, UTSA, Southern Miss, Air Force, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas State, Ole Miss, Penn, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Louisiana, Arizona and Baylor.
Ultimately, Carson decided to play for the Razorbacks, and he said it was the personal connection he made with the coaching staff that stood out to him about the University of Arkansas.
“(Offensive line coach Brad Davis) and (head coach Sam Pittman) really stood out to me, and really made me feel like I could go up there and help them be great,” Carson said. “I also loved the facilities and the campus and I think it’ll be a really great fit for me outside of football, too.
“I thought and prayed and talked to my family about it, and it was the right choice to make and it feels really good to make that decision. … My family was as happy as could be. They all liked Coach Davis and Coach Pittman just as much as I did.”
Though Carson made a definite impression on some of the top college football programs across the country, Carson said he was initially taken aback by the high level of interest taken in him.
“I’m just very grateful and happy for all the schools that took a chance on me and thought that much of me to give me an offer,” he said. “I hope they can respect my decision and I wish them good luck.”
Rivercrest head coach and athletic director Lance Connot said he expects Carson to excel at the next level, and praised his well-roundedness on the field.
“Cole is a special type of player, at 6”6 and 285 lbs., he’s athletic and has a lot of speed for someone that size” Connot said. “He’s also a very, very smart player and really understands the X’s and O’s of the game. … He’s one of those players who never gives up and is always giving 110%. He’s the type of player that every coach would love to have.”
Now that Carson has taken care of the recruiting and knows where he’ll be attending school following his graduation next year, the standout said he’s turning his focus into making his senior season as successful as possible.
“I think we can be really good next year,” he said. “We’re losing some big time players, but a lot of us are coming back as well, and I think we could have a really good season.”
