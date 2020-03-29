For a coach, knowing the in’s and out’s of the game is only half the job. Great coaches also form personal, tight-knit relationships with their players that last long after the players have graduated, as they help the students mature not just as athletes, but as people. And if you spend any amount of time around Chisum Mustangs head coach Brian Chisum and his players, you know few coaches take that to heart as much as he does.
Temple helmed a strong Chisum team that went 17-11 and exhibited nearly impeccable fundamentals this year, leading them to a playoff berth. Because of his leadership, he's been named the Red River Valley All-Area Coach of the Year.
A Lamar County native and himself a graduate of Chisum, Temple played several sports as a Mustang, including basketball, football and baseball. However, basketball always held a special place in his heart.
“I love all sports, I’m the offensive coordinator for the football team, but there’s just something about basketball that’s always pulled me towards it. There’s just something about it that I think separates it from other sports for me. After just my very first season as a coach, when I was coaching junior high basketball over in Honey Grove, I knew it’s what I wanted to do.”
After being a star on the court for the Mustangs, Temple attended Texas A&M Commerce. After graduating, he became a coach at Honey Grove, where he served for a single year before joining his alma mater in 2016.
“Coaching has always been all I wanted to do, and it was always my goal to come back to my alma mater to coach, and to be able to do that has been a dream come true,” Temple said. “In my year at Honey Grove we actually played Chisum, and after that game I couldn’t stop thinking about how much I wanted to get back here. This place is home.”
Temple spends hours upon hours preparing for every game, meticulously poring over footage of opposing teams as he devises the best way to counter them.
“If you’re looking for me during basketball season, you can pretty much always find me doing one thing, and that’s watching film,” Temple said. “Especially when district play comes around. In non-district play you focus more on yourself and what you need to get better at, but in district it’s all about learning what you can about the other team.”
The preparedness paid off for the Mustangs this year, and the team was consistently able to exploit opponents’ weaknesses, even though some of those opposing teams had other advantages over the Mustangs.
“I think we were able to beat some teams that were faster than us or bigger than us this year, and I do think it all comes down to execution and preparedness,” Temple said.
“He’s an extremely good coach,” Mustangs point guard Keaston Lawrence said. “He knows exactly which players we need to watch out for, what they’re going to do, how they do it — he’s the most prepared coach I’ve ever seen.”
On the court, Temple changed up gameplans as need be. The Mustangs spent a lot of time this season slowing the tempo down in halfcourt offensive sets. However, the team was able to effectively push the ball when they got out in transition and when the team needed quick possessions.
Looking back on the past season, one of the games that most stands out in Temple’s mind is the team’s first meeting with their archrivals, the Prairiland Patriots. The game was a thriller, and the Mustangs needed two overtime periods to put the Patriots away in only a two possession game.
Though Temple takes pride in his scouting abilities and game management from the sideline, the true joy of coaching comes in the relationships formed with players, he said.
“You can be a master at the X’s and O’s of the game, but that doesn’t mean anything without the bonds you form with the players,” he said. “If you can turn these players into prospects and help them play college ball, that’s great. But my job here is to help them grow as men with strong morals and character, and are just good, solid people.”
Team dinners and bonding activities are the true highlights of the season for Temple. In one of the most memorable trips from last year, the team went to a Baylor Bearcats game
“It’s more than just the sport for him,” Lawrence said of his head coach. “He’s always there to help us with day-to-day lives outside of the game. He’s always there if we need someone to talk to and he’s just been a really good coach.”
