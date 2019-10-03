Rivercrest High School volleyball
Buy Now

Rivercrest senior Ashlin Johnson, right, passes the ball up to a teammate to start up the offensive possession in a previous district game at Detroit.

 Lora Arnold / The Paris News

Following a dominant sweep over Clarksville, the Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team scored another district win, this time over Sulphur Bluff, in five sets by a final score of 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 25-21 and 15-7.

Meanwhile, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels fell at home against Avery in four close sets. The final score was 19-25, 25-19, 17-25 and 17-25.

The Lady Eagles will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at James Bowie, while the Lady Rebels go for the win at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clarksville.

 

Prairiland sweeps Chapel Hill 

 

               S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F

Detroit: 25 21 18 25 15 3

Sulphur Bluff: 21 25 25 21 7 2

Sulphur bluff statistics unavailable

Detroit kill leaders: B. Ricks, 10; Ki. Miller, 9; D. Stature, 6; Ke. Miller, 4; K. Eldridge, 3; A. Smith, 2; H. Long, 1; J. Williams, 1

Detroit dig leaders: J. Williams, 22; A. Smith, 8; A. Harris, 7; B. Ricks, 5; K. Eldridge, 1; Ke. Miller, 1; D. Stature, 1

Detroit assist leaders: K. Eldridge, 18; Ke. Miller, 3

Detroit blocks: D. Stature, 4; B. Ricks, 3

Detroit service aces: B. Ricks, 4; A. Smith, 4; A. Harris, 2; K. Eldridge, 1

 

Avery drops Rivercrest in 4

 

            S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F

Avery: 25 19 25 25 N/A 3

Rivercrest: 19 25 17 17 N/A 1

Avery statistics unavailable

Rivercrest kill leaders: K. Mankins, 8; M. Alford, 5; M. Walton, 4; L. Anschutz, 3; M. Lichtenwalter, 2; K. Franks, 1

Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 20; M. Walton, 13; L. Rushing, 7; L. Huddleston, 4; M. Alford, 3; L. Anschutz, 2; R. Huddleston, 2; K. Mankins, 1

Rivercrest assist leaders: L. Rushing, 19; M. Walton, 3; K. Mankins, 1

Rivercrest blocks: L. Anschutz, 2; K. Mankins, 2

Rivercrest service aces: L. Rushing, 4; M. Alford, 2; M. Lichtenwalter, 2; M. Walton, 1

Geoff Heppes is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or at geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.