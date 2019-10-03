Following a dominant sweep over Clarksville, the Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team scored another district win, this time over Sulphur Bluff, in five sets by a final score of 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 25-21 and 15-7.
Meanwhile, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels fell at home against Avery in four close sets. The final score was 19-25, 25-19, 17-25 and 17-25.
The Lady Eagles will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at James Bowie, while the Lady Rebels go for the win at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clarksville.
Prairiland sweeps Chapel Hill
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Detroit: 25 21 18 25 15 3
Sulphur Bluff: 21 25 25 21 7 2
Sulphur bluff statistics unavailable
Detroit kill leaders: B. Ricks, 10; Ki. Miller, 9; D. Stature, 6; Ke. Miller, 4; K. Eldridge, 3; A. Smith, 2; H. Long, 1; J. Williams, 1
Detroit dig leaders: J. Williams, 22; A. Smith, 8; A. Harris, 7; B. Ricks, 5; K. Eldridge, 1; Ke. Miller, 1; D. Stature, 1
Detroit assist leaders: K. Eldridge, 18; Ke. Miller, 3
Detroit blocks: D. Stature, 4; B. Ricks, 3
Detroit service aces: B. Ricks, 4; A. Smith, 4; A. Harris, 2; K. Eldridge, 1
Avery drops Rivercrest in 4
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Avery: 25 19 25 25 N/A 3
Rivercrest: 19 25 17 17 N/A 1
Avery statistics unavailable
Rivercrest kill leaders: K. Mankins, 8; M. Alford, 5; M. Walton, 4; L. Anschutz, 3; M. Lichtenwalter, 2; K. Franks, 1
Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 20; M. Walton, 13; L. Rushing, 7; L. Huddleston, 4; M. Alford, 3; L. Anschutz, 2; R. Huddleston, 2; K. Mankins, 1
Rivercrest assist leaders: L. Rushing, 19; M. Walton, 3; K. Mankins, 1
Rivercrest blocks: L. Anschutz, 2; K. Mankins, 2
Rivercrest service aces: L. Rushing, 4; M. Alford, 2; M. Lichtenwalter, 2; M. Walton, 1
