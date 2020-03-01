MCKINNEY — It was a fierce battle until the final seconds remained on the game clock as the class 2-A No. 1-ranked Martin’s Mill Mustangs battled the 12th-ranked Clarksville Blue Tigers in an area round playoff game at North McKinney High School on Friday night. When the final buzzer sounded to end the game, it also ended the season for the Blue Tigers as the Mustangs prevailed 63-54.
Clarksville ended the year with a 21-10 season record, while Martin’s Mill moves on to face the surprising Rivercrest Rebels in third round action this week, with a perfect 36-0 mark. Rivercrest, the third seed from District 15, defeated Wolfe City on Friday night to advance to the next round.
There are several areas that must be examined in order to try to determine what went wrong for the Blue Tigers in the game. First coach Willie Coulter, his coaching staff and his players could certainly argue that an alarming number of officiating calls went against the Tigers. But it must be pointed out that Clarksville missed several crucial shots under the bucket. Then there was the absence from the court for many minutes of Clarksville leading scorer and 3-point shooter Jalen Scott due to being in foul trouble. Scott eventually fouled out in the final period.
And if that’s not enough to examine, the Blue Tigers committed some uncharacteristic turnovers while the Mustangs sizzled from the charity stripe, making 25 of 31 free throw attempts as compared to 5 of 11 for Clarksville.
“We had our opportunities, but we didn’t take advantage of them. We had shots right there by the basket again that we should have put them down, but we didn’t put them down. That would have closed the gap, and they would have been under some pressure, but we just didn’t do it,” Coulter said after the game.
Nevertheless, the two state powerhouses engaged in all out war for practically the entire game. The teams entered the final frame tied 37-all, but with 7:47 remaining in the game, the Blue Tigers were assessed a technical foul, and with the Mustangs sinking both charity shots to gain a 39-37 advantage, things would move downhill for the Tigers from that point on.
With 6:05 left in the game and the Blue Tigers trailing 41-37, senior guard Michael Moore was fouled on a 3-point field goal attempt, but he was unable to knock down any of his three free throw attempts. And with Clarksville trailing 45-39, Scott would foul out of the game, ending the night with seven points, and his one 3-pointer. In fact, the Tigers only knocked down three of the long range bombs in the game, with Daquavian Griffin and Moore contributing the remaining two.
After Scott’s exit, Martins Mill moved to an 11-point, 52-41 lead when Karson Godwin buried a trey with 2:40 left in Coulter’s teams’ season. However, Clarksville would continue to fight, using baskets from R.J. Owens, a junior, and TraDerrian Rose, a senior, to draw to within 53-49 with 55 seconds left. But with Clarksville having been forced to foul, the Mustangs pushed the advantage to 58-49 with 25 seconds remaining in the game. Owens scored on a beautiful pass from senior point guard Quay Scales with 16 ticks left, and Moore delivered a deep 3 with 11 seconds remaining to pull Coulter’s troops to within 59-54, but that was as close as the Tigers would get before Martins Mill answered with four free throws to seal the victory.
The game was truly back and forth in the initial half, as during the first two quarters there were five ties and 10 lead changes. Scales delivered a pass to Owens down low with 7:46 left in the first that was good for the first bucket of the game. That basket set the stage for Owens’ night, as he recorded a season high for points, with 25, all coming inside. With 2:47 remaining in the first, Owens again delivered inside to hand Clarksville an 11-9 advantage, before the Mustangs scored the final four points of the quarter to move to the second leading 13-11. For Martins Mill, senior Garrett Celsur was the main weapon on the night as he scored 9 of his 24 total points during the first period.
It was only a 10-point second quarter for the Tigers, but with Scott already in foul trouble, the Blue Tigers used their defense to limit the Mustangs to just 10 points in the second also. Martins Mill carried a 23-21 advantage into the dressing room at the intermission.
After the Mustangs built a 26-21 lead to start the third, Scott fired in a jumper from the key to close Clarksville to within 26-23, but shortly thereafter he would move to the bench after recording his fourth personal foul. The Tigers remained close, and Owens tied the game 33-all with a basket off the break with 2:17 remaining in the period. After the Mustangs responded with a bucket, Owens deadlocked the game 35-all at the 1:40 mark with a pair of free throws. Dylan Morrow pushed the Mustangs ahead 37-35 with an inside shot, but Owens delivered in the low post with 5 seconds left in the period to again tie the game 37-all.
Owens was the lone Clarksville player to reach double figures in scoring while Dylan Marrow added 12 for Martin’s Mill, and Carter Jones chipped in 10 points for the Mustangs.
It was a season of ups and downs for the Blue Tigers, as due to various issues Clarksville never really played with the full complement of players, but Coulter and his troops stayed the course and remained in the top 20 rankings while recording some big wins. The team had a rare second place finish in district with a 10-2 record, and under Coulter, earned a bi-district championship. It had originally been anticipated that the Tigers would win the league crown and face the Mustangs for the right to play in the state tournament. But with McLeod surprisingly winning the district title, that set the stage for the early meeting with Martins Mill.
Coulter termed the Tigers season as tumultuous.
“We never really had everybody to do everything that I thought that we could have done or needed to do for various reasons. But overall, I think the kids fought hard, and gave it all they had, and we just missed opportunities tonight,” Coulter said.
The Tigers were a senior heavy squad this season and will be losing eight players to graduation later this year. The list includes Quay Scales who has enjoyed an outstanding four year varsity career. Jayden Dotson, Griffin, Moore, David Owens, Rose, Neo Scales, and Scott are the remaining senior players who helped with the success of the team this year.
The remaining players in uniform for the playoffs were; Na’Quavus Caesar, Nikerion Marcy, R.J. Owens, Isaiah Scott, and Olajuwon Woodberry.
