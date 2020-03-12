The Detroit Lady Eagles picked up a big win on the softball diamond Wednesday, downing the rival Rivercrest Lady Rebels 4-3 in a tightly contested battle.
The early goings were a veritable pitchers’ duel, as the two teams only allowed a pair of hits each over the course of the first two innings.
The Lady Eagles were the first to get on the scoreboard, however, scoring a trio of runs in the top of the third. The first came on a Braylin Craig double, scoring Madison Gaddis, who had moved into scoring position earlier in the at-bat by stealing second base following her walk. The next run crossed the plate when Ayanna Smith reached first thanks to an error by the Rivercrest infield, bringing home Craig. And the third run came off a line drive single by Alexus Eudy to center field, which brought Smith home.
In the bottom frame of the inning, Rivercrest was able to take advantage of a Detroit miscue to get right back in the game. Avery Martin popped a ball up to right field, but was able to reach on an error when the Eagles misplayed the ball. The error allowed Lady Rebels Macy Childres and Logan Huddleston to cross home plate, bringing the score to 3-2.
After the quick burst of scoring from each team in the third, the next two innings were more akin to the the first two, as Smith, who took to the mound for Detroit, and Childres, who was pitching for the Lady Rebels, took control of the game, not allowing any runs to score.
The next run for Detroit came in the top of the sixth, when Alli Whitley went yard, blasting a home run off the first pitch of the inning.
Again, Rivercrest had an answer in the bottom frame of the inning, when McKenzie Walton smacked a deep line drive to left field for a double, scoring Martin.
The one-run cushion for the Lady Eagles would be all they needed, though, as Smith finished strong for Detroit, not allowing the Lady Rebels to score in the final inning, giving the Lady Eagles to 4-3 victory.
Craig led the Lady Eagles offensively, batting 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Smith and Whitley each had a hit, RBI and run; Eudy had a hit and an RBI. Brianna Brown also had a hit for Detroit.
For Rivercrest, Walton led the way, batting 2-3 with an RBI. Farrah Savage, Lexi Rushing and Logan Huddleston each also had a hit for the Lady Rebels.
On the mound, Smith pitched a complete game for the Lady Eagles, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out three and walking a pair. Childres turned in a strong outing of her own for Rivercrest, despite the loss, tossing a complete game with five hits and four runs, striking out a pair and walking a pair.
With the win, Detroit improves to 6-9-1 on the season, while Rivercrest falls to 10-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.