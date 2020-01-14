COOPER — In the boys game, the Prairiland Patriots were able to get out to and early lead and hold off Cooper early, then put the Bulldogs away late to secure their first district win. Prairiland won the game in Cooper by a final score of 59-36.
“We talked about believing we could beat someone and to get after them,” Prairiland head basketball coach Steven Weddle said. “We’re growing up, and getting the first district win is good for a team. I just explained to them how one year we started out 2-7 in district and ended up in third place. I hope this is the springboard to that.”
As Weddle said, Prairiland is not out of it by a long shot. Getting this first district win is something both coach and players believe will help the team’s confidence.
“It was a meaningful win because it is our first district win,” Patriots junior post Ryan Butler said. “We all bought into Coach Weddle’s motto of, ‘we over me,’ and everybody got aggressive, believed we could win and we were able to come out on top.”
Prairiland led 15-9 in the first quarter, but Cooper closed the quarter on a 4-0 run to make it 15-13. Prairiland attempted to pull away, but the Bulldogs pulled within 19-16 after Cooper junior Jaxson McGuire swished a 3-pointer with 5:46 left before halftime. However, the Patriots closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 29-18 lead into the locker room. The Patriots continued to gain separation in the second half due to crisp ball movement and solid defense, outscoring Cooper 30-18 in the second half.
“They played very unselfishly. We moved the ball better tonight than we have all year,” Weddle said. “The circumstances have been hectic, but I’m proud of their maturity in staying focused.”
Butler and Connor Sessums each scored 14 points to lead Prairiland, while Brooks Morrison added 8 points. Jayden Limbaugh led Cooper with a game-high 19 points.
The Patriots will play again at 7 tonight at home against Commerce, while the Bulldogs look to bounce back at 7 tonight at Winnsboro.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Prairiland: 15 14 17 13 59
Cooper: 13 5 11 7 36
Prairiland scorers: R. Butler, 14; C. Sessums, 14; B. Morrison, 8; B. Ballard, 6; B. Galloway, 6; E. Rolen, 6; C. Strain, 5
Cooper scorers: J. Limbaugh, 19; C. Morales, 6; K. Stiles, 5; N. Ramos, 3; T. Weathers, 2; J. Anderson, 1
Prairiland FGM: C. Sessums, 6; R. Butler, 5; B. Morrison, 4; B. Galloway, 2; C. Strain, 2; B. Ballard, 1; E. Rolen, 1
Cooper FGM: J. Limbaugh, 7; C. Morales, 2; K. Stiles, 2; N. Ramos, 1; T. Weathers, 1
Prairiland 3PFGM: B. Ballard, 1; C. Sessums, 1
Cooper 3PFGM: J. Limbaugh, 3; N. Ramos, 1; K. Stiles, 1
Prairiland FT: 15-for-25; R. Butler, 4-6; E. Rolen, 4-7; B. Ballard, 3-6; B. Galloway, 2-4; C. Sessums, 1-1; C. Strain, 1-1
Cooper FT: 5-for-10; J. Limbaugh, 2-2; C. Morales, 2-4; J. Anderson, 1-2; K. Stiles, 0-2
Lady Patriots surge past Dogettes in second half
COOPER — The Prairiland Lady Patriots travelled to Cooper to take on the Dogettes with both teams looking for their first district win. The Lady Patriots led Cooper 22-19 at the half as the Dogettes provided a strong challenge. However, the Lady Patriots opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run and ended up winning the game 46-28.
The young Dogettes squad was able to apply solid pressure to Prairiland’s ball handlers and had success in the first half, but Prairiland knew how bad it needed the victory and powered its way to the finish line.
“Cooper came out and pressured us a lot in the first half,” Lady Patriots head basketball coach Callie Tucker said. “They’re young, they’re gritty and they want to win ball games. We didn’t handle that well. We just talked about getting the ball across half court and finishing at the rim, which we did in the second half.”
Once the Lady Pats regrouped, the execution vastly improved in the second half, which was key in the win.
“In the first half, we were out of sync, but we regrouped coming out of the locker room at half time,” Lady Patriots senior guard Caitlyn Folse said. “We worked together and executed a lot better on both ends of the court.”
Even though the Dogettes were not able to pull out the win, there were good signs from the young team in the first half. If some of those things can be corrected, their coach likes the potential from his squad.
“We came out strong in the first half, and we got what we wanted against their man defense,” Dogettes head basketball coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “We were able to run, get layups and get to the line a lot. Getting to the line and shooting well there in the first half kept us in it, but we can’t foul as much. That is what hurt us. Our girls are young, and we need to be able to overcome the foul trouble. We need to continue to get better after this.”
Cooper trailed 34-22 at the end of the third quarter, but Lady Patriots senior guard Baylor Sessums swished a 3-pointer just 31 seconds into the fourth quarter to push Prairiland’s lead to 37-22, Murdock made a layup with 6:04 left to make it 40-24 and Cooper could not recover.
Murdock was a force down low with a game-high 22 points, while Sessums had 9 points. Presley Limbaugh led Cooper with 6 points.
Getting the win was key for Prairiland, who started out by playing three perennial state powers to start off their district run.
“It’s hard starting out against those three schools (Chapel Hill, Winnsboro and Mt. Vernon). We needed a win, and we deserved a win,” Tucker said. “We have worked so hard to get a win recently, we battled and we did what we had to do in the second half.”
The Lady Patriots will take the court again at 6 tonight at home against Commerce, while the Dogettes look to rebound at 6 tonight at Winnsboro.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Prairiland: 9 13 12 12 46
Cooper: 9 10 3 6 28
Cooper stats unavailable
Prairiland scorers: H. Murdock, 22; B. Sessums, 9; A. Farmer, 3; C. Folse, 3; A. Sessums, 3; T. Folse, 2; K. Bridges, 1; E. Mouser, 1
Prairiland FGM: H. Murdock, 8; B. Sessums, 4; A. Farmer, 1; C. Folse, 1; T. Folse, 1; A. Sessums, 1
Prairiland 3PFGM: A. Farmer, 1; B. Sessums, 1
Prairiland FT: 10-for-31; H. Murdock, 6-12; K. Bridges, 1-2; E. Mouser, 1-2; A. Sessums, 1-4; C. Folse, 1-6; M. Sneed, 0-1; T. Folse, 0-2; B. Sessums, 0-2
