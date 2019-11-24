GRAND PRAIRIE — A cold night and a cold start could not keep the 11-1 Rivercrest Rebels from earning the Area Championship trophy and advancing to the third round in Texas playoff football. “The first half — Devon (Womack) getting hurt and the fumble and some different things that just didn’t go our way — we had to face some adversity. We went in at halftime — our motto all year long has been, “What are We Gonna Do Now?” We dug in deep and in the second half we played our kind of football. Our kids were able to overcome all those mistakes and show some resiliency like we’ve seen in them all year long. I’m just really proud of those guys,” Rebels head coach Lance Connot said.
The Rebels used a strong second-half to bring home a 28-19 victory over the De Leon Bearcats.
Rivercrest prepared all week for size like they hadn’t seen this year at the line. Linemen studied game film and discussed ways to make holes and shoot gaps. New to the deep playoff scene, the Rebels had some nerves to overcome. Rivercrest received the opening kick in front of a rowdy Rebel Nation, who packed the bleachers at the Gopher Bowl. It was apparent right away that the Rebels would be able to move the ball as senior quarterback, Devon Womack, rumbled downfield for two first downs in a row. However, an untimely fumble by Shamar Whaley snuffed out first score hopes. Ruben Silva recovered the ball to put the Bearcats’ offense on the field.
From under center, quarterback Trey Lopez handed off to Angel Perez. Tough running and a facemask call put De Leon in Rebel territory. The Bearcats offense relies heavily on the old “3 yards and a cloud of dust” running game. Lopez and company mashed their way downfield and ate up most of the first quarter on the clock. Lopez scored on a quarterback keeper to make the score 6-0 and put De Leon on the scoreboard.
If the second quarter was a movie it would be titled, “A Nightmare in Grand Prairie.” Womack went down in a 22-man pile-up and had to be helped off the field. Zachariah Lane, stand-out receiver, was sent in as the play-caller. While trainers patched up Womack, a series of miscued snaps pushed Rivercrest back out of the red zone and led to a turnover on downs. The Bearcats were quick to take advantage of Womack being out of the game and scored again on a 60-yard pass to Emery Amick. Trailing 13-0, Womack soldiered back onto the field to command his troops.
“I got a little twisted up, but felt like I could go back in. I hit Zachariah Lane on a go route and that put us back in the game,” Womack said.
A beautiful 71-yard touchdown pass to Lane gave the Rebels a score and the spark they needed. Shane Crabtree made a juggling interception to put the Rivercrest offense back on the turf. With time running out, the Rebels couldn’t close the half with a much-needed score and entered the locker room trailing 13-8.
“At halftime we adjusted. We just really talked to each other and came together as a team and knew if we wanted to win then we had to come as a family,” Womack said.
The Rebel defense swarmed the backfield and produced tackles for loss, sacks and finally the “d-lineman’s dream” — an interception by sophomore defensive tackle Carson Whitley. Womack scored from 16 yards out to give the Rebels their first lead and a sense of hope.
“We went in at half-time and Pops (Rick Connot) got our defense over there and got on the whiteboard and drew our plan up. We decided to change a few things and work a little harder. We didn’t want them marching down the field. We made them work for it, and we came out on top,” junior free safety Bradyn English added.
English had an outstanding night defensively with 20 tackles. Womack was good for 10 tackles, Billy Merritt added 9 and Karson Damron tacked on 8. Cole Carson and Atlee Roberts each chipped in 6 tackles. Kolby Townes used his speed to garner two tackles for loss.
De Leon answered back with a long series of plays and an eventual 30-yard touchdown pass to Amick to put the ’Cats back on top 19-14. On the ensuing possession, Womack — determined to score — followed his offensive line around the left side and broke loose on a 68-yard rumble in which nine Bearcats had a shot at the tackle and missed. The Rebels took the lead again 22-19 with about eight minutes left on the clock.
“We told our defense we had to control the line of scrimmage — staying in their gaps and controlling their leverage — credit to our conditioning and to Pops (Rick Connot), Coach Nolen and Coach Rackley for having that defense ready to go,” Lance Connot said.
The Rebel defense held on a fourth down and took over at midfield. With victory on the horizon, the Rivercrest offensive line mashed upfront to lead an eight-play drive to the endzone. Womack swept to the left again and tiptoed his way to paydirt bringing the final score of 28-19.
“Our kids answered after halftime, we won the battle at the line of scrimmage in the second half and this is what led us to our victory. I’m proud of those kids,” Rackley said.
Womack tallied 244 yards in rushing and 91 yards in passing. Lane was good for 81 yards in receiving, while English added 10 of his own.
Rivercrest will face No. 3-ranked San Saba at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield Vernon Newsom Stadium.
“We are going to come in tomorrow and start watching film. We are going to work hard and game plan for it. We are going to give them all we’ve got. Win or lose, they are going to remember us,” English said.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Rivercrest: 0 8 6 14 28
De Leon: 6 7 0 6 19
Rivercrest total yards: 325
De Leon total yards: 308
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 4-for-7, 91 yards
Rivercrest rushing leaders: D. Womack, 25-244; S. Whaley, 5-8
Rivercrest receiving leaders: Z. Lane, 2-81; B. English, 2-10
