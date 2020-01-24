Running and gunning, the Rivercrest Rebels cruised to an easy victory over the James Bowie Pirates, 65-26 on Tuesday night.
The Rebels move to 4-2 to finish the first round of district. A huge first quarter in which all five starters scored led to an 18-4 start.
Rivercrest never took its foot off the gas and put together four successful quarters with all players scoring to aid in the win.
Two players tallied double-doubles. Senior Shane Crabtree turned in 13 points and 10 rebounds and junior Zachariah Lane cataloged 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Junior Damian Davidson had his best outing of the year as he was able to fill his stat card with five rebounds, six assists, four blocks, three steals and seven points. Devon Womack chalked up 13 points to go along with Chris Randolph and Bradyn English who scored eight points apiece. Kamryn English and Kirk Killian rounded out the scoring with a basket each.
The Rebs enjoy a bye Friday night as they gear up for the second round of district and host the #11 Clarksville Tigers next Tuesday at Rivercrest.
