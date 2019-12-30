For the first time since the 2013 season, the Honey Grove Warriors football team reached double-digit wins and past the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Warriors continued to improve in recent years, but this year’s All-RRV Coach of the Year Glen Schuelke took the program to the next level.
The process started early, specifically in the season opener with a tough draw on the road at Bells.
“I think the first game of the year at Bells was crucial,” Schuelke said. “We played against a new-look Bells team in their new schemes, coach and rich with tradition in recent years, and we were able to get that win on the road 38-30. I thought we played well, and from that point on, the kids realized we could play with anyone on our schedule. We had a couple things not go our way, but we fought through them, which said a lot about them already.”
The team’s confidence continued to grow as the season progressed as the Warriors were dominant in their next eight games, allowing just 60 points during that stretch while scoring 378 points. The turnaround was impressive and obvious to the players, who knew how much Schuelke meant to the program.
“He really knew how to drive us — even when we had our heads down, he always knew how to pick us back up. He’s a jokester,” Honey Grove senior Trel Pruitt said. “He knows what he’s doing from experience, and he really picked up our entire football program.
He means a lot to our team’s success. He watches film every day, and he breaks it down to us as a simple as possible so we can all understand it. Going into practice, he’s always prepared and knows what he’s doing.”
All of the dominant play was impressive and for a reason — to set up a deep playoff run.
Honey Grove did what they needed to do, and the Warriors did advance to the area round. Even though the road ended there in a 35-18 defeat to Crawford, plenty of good was taken away from it along with a realistic hope to set the program up nicely for the future.
“We knew by about week eight what we had to do to take care of business not catch San Saba,” Schuelke said. “That is what everybody was trying to avoid, and with that you get Crawford. At the time, that is a better deal. Crawford played a good first half against us, about as good as they played this year, but we had our chances. We were down 28-6 at the half, and a lot of teams would have shut it down, but we fought back and had a chance. It was the same way against Rivercrest. We did what we needed to do for most of the season and in the first round of the playoffs. I think we performed well this season, the kids acted right and it’s because they knew what they wanted to do — they really set the tone for this next group of kids coming up.”
Until two of the last three games in the end, there was very little drama in Honey Grove’s games. In matchups that most would think should be big games, and even the ones that did end up being competitive, Schuelke made sure his Warriors handled it the same way every time, which was key to the team’s success.
“The big moments are no different than any other moment — you just play,” Schuelke said. “In the big moments, we just do what we do and run what we run in any other moment. We do the same thing every week, where we try to make there be no opportunity for a big moment being necessary.”
All in all, Schuelke believes he has a winning philosophy, and it started from the roots of his coach-heavy family tree.
“I believe that you need to come to work every day, the offseason is crucial and I think your kids need to come up here and act right,” Schuelke said. “The kids just need to take care of their business, get with us, stay on the same page and we will take care of the football part and win. That’s how I’ve always done it being a coach’s kid. I’ve been lucky. My dad coached me at Glen Rose, and you don’t realize how much they influence you until they’re gone.
Everybody in my family — my late father, my brother and my sister — were all coaches. It’s a business and a career. It’s not necessarily what I have to do, I enjoy it and I think there’s a certain way you do things. I think it’s important for kids to know this from an early age in respecting each other, the coaches and their teachers — we all implement that in the way we coach.”
Every stop along the way has been meaningful for Schuelke, and he has remained consistent at every stop — both with his expectations and his reputation to bring success to football programs.
“I enjoy coaching and we are going to have success one way or another,” Schuelke said. “It’s not always about wins, we will do right and act right. I’ve been able to go to places like Prairiland, Ponder, Athens and Granbury. For whatever reason, I’ve been very fortunate. What we do is very simple — I’m not a complicated individual, but it’s hard to find people that can win consistently. There’s no secret to it, but I think it’s about the way you’re brought up, programs you’ve been a part of and going places and winning.”
Win or lose, playoffs or not, Schuelke knows he is in the right profession and still has the fire burning strong to both coach and enrich the lives of the kids he works with.
“There’s not a better job,” Schuelke said. “On Friday nights, a lot of times what people see is not always exactly what’s going on. Sometimes you get on kids, but it’s a passion and a dual respect. I’ve said from day one, no matter who you are, we’re going to do things how I want it done. Everyone knows it. If you do right, I’ll pat you on the back, but if not I will get on you a little bit. You may not like it, but hey, life’s tough. I love my players, but that’s just how it is. Thursday nights are the second best nights of the week because that’s when kids learn how to act and learn how to play. I couldn’t stand being out of coaching for a couple of years, but I was very fortunate to take this opportunity that eventually led me here to Honey Grove. This is what I do, and this is who I am.”
With more than 100 wins to his name, Schuelke does not have anything left to prove. However, he is diligent in continuing his coaching career at Honey Grove and doing so the right way.
“I want to continue to win and do so the right way,” Schuelke said. “Talent isn’t an issue here. Some players will be better than others in some years, but it’s more about winning with who you have — the team itself and what you can do to get better. There’s no doubt it will be a different group of kids next year. Maybe we won’t be able to score as quickly, but the main thing is that we do things right and win here at Honey Grove.”
