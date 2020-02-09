It was a close game from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer on Friday night, but ultimately it was the Paris Ladycats who came out with a hard-fought win, defeating the Pittsburg Lady Pirates by a single point, 49-48.
Quiniya Savage led the team with 25 points. Jazz Dangerfield scored seven and Keshanti Gordon contributed five.
“Quiniya is a very good scorer who can create her own shot,” head coach Jeff Chapman said. “Last year, she was the third option on offense and averaged 10 points per game, but she stepped up this year and has really embraced her new role.”
The two teams matched each other nearly shot for shot in the opening quarter, with senior Quiniya Savage leading the way for Paris, scoring seven points in the opening quarter. Ultimately, though, it was the Lady Pirates who ended the quarter with a slim 14-12 advantage.
The second quarter was more of the same, with both teams playing solid defense and preventing good looks for their opponents. Paris briefly took a one-point lead, before letting Pittsburg take it right back. At halftime, the Ladycats trailed by just one, 22-21.
For much of the first half, Paris was playing catch-up to Pittsburg, with the Ladycats scoring to keep up with the Lady Pirates. The tides changed in the third quarter, as Paris was able to take the lead and hold it for the majority of the quarter. As the teams headed into the final period, Paris held a three-point lead.
In the fourth, the tides quickly turned back in the favor of Pittsburg, however. The Lady Pirates surged offensively in the opening minutes of the quarter, stretching their lead to seven with a 10-0 run.
Just when it looked like the Ladycats were letting the game slip away from them, head coach Jeff Chapman called timeout and made a key adjustment that led to a world of difference.
“When I called that timeout, we got focused, and I switched to a man-to-man,” Chapman said. “Things started changing after that.”
After staring down a seven-point deficit, Paris got back into the game with a run of their own. Savage made a pair of free throws and a layup, and Zakiya Gray knocked down a shot to cut the Pittsburg lead back down to one.
Five unanswered Lady Pirates points stretched the lead back to five, but the Ladycats were not to be deterred. Gordon hit a clutch 3-pointer from the corner and Savage made a shot, drew a foul and knocked down her free throw to pull even with Pittsburg with barely a minute to play.
Dangerfield gave Paris the lead again with just under a minute and a half left when she made a pair of free throws.
The teams continued to trade baskets in the final minute of action. With seconds left on the clock, Paris up four and Pittsburg holding possession, the Lady Pirates nailed a 3-pointer as time expired.
“I said I didn’t want to give up a three, but a win is a win and I’m proud of how we fought tonight,” Chapman said.
