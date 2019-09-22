JEFFERSON — Even though the Panthers were on the wrong end of a 35–7 score, North Lamar’s defense once again showed out against their opponent. This time, it was another top-ten opponent in 3A as North Lamar traveled to Jefferson.
Jefferson’s high-powered offense was held to less than 300 yards until the final minute of the game. The Bulldogs, who are averaging more than 44 points per game, only had 21 points until the 4:33 mark of the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs scored on an interception return for a touchdown and a 92-yard run with a minute to play.
The North Lamar offense got on the board first. On their opening drive of the game, the Panthers took over near midfield after a fourth down stop by the defense. North Lamar took nearly four minutes off the clock on eight plays. In the end, it was Trenton Smith scampering into the end zone for the score.
That would be the only score North Lamar would get on the night, although they had a few opportunities to put more points on the board. On their first drive in the third quarter, the Panthers went on a seven-minute drive that ended with a 45-yard field goat attempt. Favian Morales, who nailed one from 48 yards last season, missed wide right on the muddy field.
The story of the night, though, was the defense. At one point in the game, Jefferson had a first-and-goal from the 5 yard line and was forced to punt from the 35, thanks to a sack from Gage Reeves and another from Ethan Allison.
“Once again they were phenomenal,” head coach Aaron Emeyabbi said of his defense after the game. “As much points as they (Jefferson) have been putting up all year against good football teams, and for us to go out there and play like we did defensively was special. I thought our kids did a good job containing their speed because they are fast. They broke loose a few times, but I couldn’t be more excited about the defense.”
Another bright spot for the Panthers has been their kicking game. After allowing multiple blocked punts against Mt. Pleasant two weeks ago, North Lamar hasn’t given up a block since. On Friday night, Seth Parker averaged 32 yards per punt on this three attempts.
The Panthers will face Anna at 7:30 p.m. Friday night on the road in their first district game of the season.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
N. Lamar: 7 0 0 0 7
Jefferson: 7 14 7 7 35
North Lamar total yards: 182
Jefferson total yards: 302
North Lamar passing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 0-for-6, 0 yards
North Lamar rushing leaders: T. Smith, 11-92; A. Kirk, 13-38; S. Parker, 6-22; T. Wilson, 4-12; K. Emeyabbi, 9-10
North Lamar receiving leaders: N/A
