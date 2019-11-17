BELLS — The Clarksville Blue Tigers bid to upset the heavily favored Muenster Hornets in their bi-district round playoff game played Thursday evening on the campus of Bells High School looked promising.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff then marched straight down the field for a 3-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Quay Scales to jump out to a 6-0 advantage. But, Muenster, a regional finalist one season ago, answered the call, building a 21-6 lead at the end of period one. The Hornets would not trail again as they moved on to post a convincing 61-32 win.
Muenster, District 9-2-A Division II champion, will move on to play an area round playoff game next week, while the Tigers, who were the fourth seed from District 10-2A, Division II end the year with an overall 5-6 record.
The Hornets actually took the lead for good following the first Clarksville score. A one yard quarterback sneak by Lane Trubenback, followed by the extra point kick from Trey McTaggart handed the visiting team a 7-6 lead with 8:05 remaining in the first. And Trubenbach’s 37-yard strike to Jonathan Wheeler two minutes later extended the advantage to 14-6.
On the Blue Tigers next series, and with Clarksville driving down inside the Muenster 25 yard line, head coach Derek Schlieve’s team was whistled with a holding call moving the ball back to the Hornets 33 yard line.
Then, the first of two back breaking plays happened, first when Scales dropped back to pass with his arm being hit while attempting to throw the ball down field. Muenster defensive lineman Timmy Luttmer grabbed the short throw then raced straight down the field, while being led by a convoy of blockers. His 75-yard scoring run extended the lead to 21-6 at the end of the first period.
In the second quarter a beautiful catch and run by Tigers wide receiver Amarion Black that covered 72 yards put Clarksville in business on the Muenster 1 yard line. However, four straight rushing plays only allowed the Hornets to take over on downs on the 1 with three minutes left in the first half.
The Tigers lone tally in the second period was recorded on a safety with 2:51 left in the half, but by that time the Clarksville score only drew the Tigers to within 34-8, before first year Clarksville Head Coach Schlieve’s team ended the initial half trailing 41-8.
The Tigers had to depend on the arm of Scales during the game, along with his legs as the signal caller attempted more than 50 passes and threw for almost 450 yards.
He rushed for three of the Blue Tigers four touchdowns in the game on runs of 3, 59 and 11 yards, and he fired a 39-yard scoring strike to senior Tra’Derrian Rose for the final touchdown of the game with 1:55 left in the final quarter of the Tigers season. Freshman Nikereion March hauled in the conversion pass from Michael Moore.
Rose ended his high school football career by hauling in 10 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown to lead Clarksville. Moore, also a senior, ended his career with 8 catches for 82 yards and Black, a sophomore produced 7 catches for 131 yards.
Clarksville players dropped a surprising, and alarming number of Scales passes with several drops coming during critical points of the game. But a brilliant run from Scales from 59 yards out with 6:53 left in the third quarter followed by Michael Moore’s conversion pass completion to R.J. Owens drew Clarksville to within 55-16, and with 2:07 left in the game Scales scored his final touchdown of his high school career on an 11-yard scamper up the middle, followed by his two point conversion run pulling Clarksville to within 61-25.
Ty Scales, Jayden Dotson, Neo Scales, Da’Quavian Griffin, Brian Chavez, and Chase Barton are the other seniors who played their last football game for Clarksville in addition to Quay Scales, Moore and Rose.
Clarksville was the pre-season choice to repeat as district champion, however the Tigers lost two district ballgames first, to Detroit, and then James Bowie. Clarksville proceeded to lose the district tie breaker to James Bowie for the third seed. The highlight of the district slate came last week when Clarksville knocked off previously unbeaten Mt. Enterprise in the district finale.
The team went 2-3 in pre district games, and 3-2 in league action. The squad is expected to return several experienced players for the 2020 campaign.
For the Tigers Na’Quavus Caesar recorded the lone pass interception in the game for Schlieve’s troops.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 6 2 8 16 32
Muenster: 21 20 14 6 61
Clarksville total yards: 525
Muenster total yards: 394
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 31-for-55, 445 yards
Clarksville rushing leaders: Q. Scales, 18-80
Clarksville receiving leaders: T. Rose, 10-147; A. Black, 7-131; M. Moore, 8-82; R. Owens, 6-57; N. Scales, 2-25; N. Caesar, 1-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.