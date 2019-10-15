MAUD — The Clarksville Blue Tigers football team came back from an early 22-6 deficit and pulled from 6 points behind again late to defeat the Maud Cardinals by a final score of 42-40 in overtime.
Clarksville never led in regulation, but tied the game at 34-all with 8:20 left as Quay Scales ran it in from 9 yards out. In the overtime period, Scales found Tra’ Rose for a 27-yard touchdown strike, then completed a pass for the two-point conversion to put his team ahead 42-34.
Maud came back to score on an 18-yard run to cut the deficit to 42-40, but the Blue Tigers defense held strong and stuffed the run on the conversion try to survive on the road with the two-point victory.
Clarksville fell behind 22-6, but Michael Moore flipped a 5-yard pass to Rose just before halftime to cut it to 22-14 after Moore ran it in for a successful two-point try. In the third quarter, Scales found Rose from 32 yards out with 10:25 in the third to make it 22-20, but Maud held Clarksville at bay until Scales’ 9-yard touchdown run late forced overtime.
Scales completed 12-of-18 passes for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns, while carrying the ball 11 ties for 28 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rose caught 8 passes for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Ty Scales and Ardadrian Gray led the Blue Tigers defensive effort with 11 tackles apiece. Rose also had 2 fumble recoveries on defense to go with his 6 tackles on the night.
Clarksville will play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Overton on homecoming night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 6 8 12 8 42
Maud: 14 8 6 6 40
Clarksville total yards: 302
Maud total yards: 280
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 12-for-18, 190 yards; M. Moore, 7-for-9, 74 yards
Clarksville rushing leaders: Q. Scales, 11-28; M. Moore, 6-24
Clarksville receiving leaders: T. Rose, 8-150; R. Owens, 6-65
Detroit dominates Overton
OVERTON — The Detroit Eagles football team dominated its district opener at Overton with 417 yards rushing and a final margin of victory of 44-8.
The Eagles were never challenged by an overmatched Maud team as the rushing attack was dominant from the start.
Senior running back Joel Hinson carried the load, powering to the end zone four times on just 12 carries. He gained 280 yards on just a dozen touches. Clodeus Scales passed the ball 5 times, completing 3 passes for 47 yards and carried the ball 9 times for 65 yards. Sophomore Claude Scales had a 53-yard touchdown run and led the defense with 14 tackles.
Detroit will take the field again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Simms Bowie.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Detroit: N/A N/A N/A N/A 44
Overton: N/A N/A N/A N/A 8
Detroit total yards: 464
Overton total yards: N/A
Detroit passing leaders: C. Scales, 3-for-5, 47 yards
Detroit rushing leaders: J. Hinson, 12-280; Clo. Scales, 9-65; Cla. Scales, 1-53; L. Buchanan, 3-16
Detroit receiving leaders: H. Crutchfield, 2-34; L. Buchanan, 1-13
