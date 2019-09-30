MELISSA — Both the state-ranked Melissa Cardinals and the No. 5-ranked Paris Wildcats entered this matchup with lofty expectations and elite teams. In the end, the Melissa Cardinals won a surprisingly high-scoring affair at Cardinal Field by a final score of 54-46.
“We played hard, didn’t necessarily play well but they’re a good football team,” Wildcats head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We knew that coming in and he (Brendon Lewis) is explosive, and there’s a reason he’s a University of Colorado commit. I was proud of the way our kids continued to play, we just had a lot of penalties and didn’t play the ball really well in the air that hurt us on some touchdown passes, but they (Melissa) executed. That’s the name of the game. What we’ve got to do is rebound, make the main thing the main thing — and that is each other. That’s what this is about.
“I told them this week that it’s a journey,” he continued. “I didn’t realize there would be a bump in the road with a loss, but there is. That’s part of it just like in life. This doesn’t feel good, it stings and it hurts, but you find out a lot about yourself in those times. Hats off to Melissa. They start 1-0, we start 0-1 and we’ll just see what we’re about going forward.”
The game started fast-paced as Melissa’s senior running back Ja’bray Young found the end zone from 2 yards out with 6:57 left in the opening quarter to make it 7-0 after the PAT. However, Wildcats senior running back Do’rian Williams scored for Paris on a 49-yard sprint to the end zone with 5:13 left to cut it to 7-6 after the hold on the PAT try was mishandled. Then, Cardinals senior quarterback Brendon Lewis got going with both his arm and his legs.
He led his team down the field 51 yards and capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:53 remaining to extend the lead to 14-6. Paris countered with a 22-yard touchdown run from K.D. Washington just 40 seconds later to trim the deficit back to 1 point as the first half back-and-forth battle continued.
Lewis found his receiver Tyler Burton on a 29-yard scoring strike with 3 seconds left in the first quarter following fumbles exchanged by Young and Williams to put Melissa ahead 21-13. Junior running back Zy’kius Jackson opened the second quarter on a high note for Paris as he ran it in from 23 yards out to cut the deficit to 21-20. Late in the quarter, though, Lewis put on a display of athleticism with his legs. On a third down play, he fought through multiple Paris defenders on an impressive 41-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 28-20, which held up as the halftime score.
Paris’ defense started out the third quarter with an impressive stand as it stuffed Melissa with a quick 3-and-out to give its offense a chance to respond, which Paris did on a solid drive ending with a 34-yard field goal from Brian Ramirez with 8:07 left in the quarter. The score was now 28-23, but Melissa got hot again.
Lewis scored on a 3-yard run, then led another scoring drive highlighted by his 45-yard completion to Chase Maggs to push the lead to 41-23. However, Paris charged back. Sophomore quarterback Luke Hohenberger and his running back tandem of Williams and Jackson made several big plays in leading Paris down the field and scoring on a 1-yard run from Jackson, making it a 41-30 deficit. After the Wildcats defense forced another 3-and-out, Washington found paydirt once again, this time from 4 yards out to make it interesting. Hohenberger found sophomore wideout Jaelyn Lee in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion, which cut the deficit to 41-38 with 17 seconds left in the quarter.
However, Lewis made Paris pay with his arm, throwing touchdown passes of 59 yards and 18 yards to push the lead back to 16 points. Hohenberger found Lee on a 43-yard touchdown pass with 2:00 left in the final quarter, and Hoheneberger ran it in for the two-point conversion, but it was too little too late. Trailing 54-46, Paris tried to recover an onside kick, but the Cardinals jumped on it and ran the clock out for the win.
Melissa’s offense and the lack of execution for Paris defensively proved to much to overcome.
“It was a combination of their talent on offense and us not executing well defensively,” Steven Hohenberger said. “They did a good job. I don’t think we tackled him (Lewis) really well, which is a lot to do with him, but I think has a lot to do with us. We tackled him really well last year, and we’ve just got to go back and get back to the fundamentals, which is blocking and tackling. We had a lot of penalties that we haven’t had this year with our blocking, and we’ve got to fix that.”
Williams had 171 yards on 13 carries and scored once to lead Paris’ offense, while Lee caught 3 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Jackson added 15 carries for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns. Seniors Quin Dangerfield and Tre McCarty had 9 tackles apiece to lead the defensive effort.
The Wildcats (3-2, 0-1) look to rebound at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Anna, who is coming off a 28-11 victory over North Lamar.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Paris: 13 7 18 8 46
Melissa: 21 7 13 13 54
Paris total yards: 495
Melissa total yards: 533
Paris passing leaders: L. Hohenberger, 3-for-10, 98 yards; J. Mitchell, 1-for-1, 3 yards
Paris rushing leaders: D. Williams, 13-171; Z. Jackson, 15-94; K. Washington, 10-84; L. Hohenberger, 9-45
Paris receiving leaders: J. Lee, 3-91; K. Washington, 1-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.