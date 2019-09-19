HOUSTON — Gerrit Cole wanted to get his milestone strikeout at home, and he accomplished the feat in an important win for the Houston Astros.
Cole struck out 10 batters, including his 300th of the season, in eight strong innings, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve homered and the Astros beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night to lock up a postseason berth.
Houston won its fifth straight and 100th game of the season, becoming one of six teams in major league history to win at least 100 games in three straight seasons. The Astros lost at least 100 games in three straight seasons from 2011-13.
The Astros (100-53) have a one-game lead on the New York Yankees, who lost 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels, for the best record in the majors. Houston can clinch the AL West as early as Friday with a win and loss by Oakland.
“If you like winning, 100 three years in a row is a lot,” Houston manager AJ Hinch said. “I love it for this team and for this organization. It’s a big accomplishment. It’s one step along the way for us and what we’re trying to accomplish this season. I don’t want that to be the high note by any means.”
Cole (18-5) allowed two runs on six hits in earning his 14th straight win. He hasn’t lost since May 22 against the White Sox, a span of 20 starts. Cole struck out 10 or more for the seventh straight start, tying the club record set earlier this season by Justin Verlander.
Cole, the major league leader in strikeouts, became the third Astros pitcher to reach 300 strikeouts in a season, joining J.R. Richard, who had 313 in 1979 and 303 in 1978, and Mike Scott, who struck out 306 in 1986.
Cole struck out Shin-Soo Choo to end the sixth for his 300th of the season. After the strikeout, Cole leapt off the mound and was given a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout. Cole waved to the crowd with his glove hand and touched his chest with his throwing hand.
“At first, I didn’t know that was the one,” Cole said. “Then, it became pretty obvious, and I just wanted to spend a minute with the fans and thank them for the ovation and all the support.”
Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 35th save.
Gurriel gave the Astros a 2-0 lead in the fifth with a two-run homer to left. Altuve hit a solo home run to lead off the seventh make the lead 3-1.
Willie Calhoun scored on a throwing error by Martín Maldonado in the seventh to cut the lead to a run. Ronald Guzmán cut the lead to 3-2 with a solo home run in the eighth.
Kolby Allard (4-1) allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts in five innings.
The Rangers have lost five straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.