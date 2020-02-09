High schools from across the region descended on Paris High School’s campus this week for the third annual Paris Wildcat Tennis Tournament.
Taking part in the tournament were Paris and Prairiland, as well as Greenville, Liberty-Eylau, Mt. Pleasant, Princeton, Royse City and Sulphur Springs.
“It’s the only tournament we host throughout the year, and it’s a fairly good-sized one too,” Paris tennis coach Jim Davis said. “We’ve been doing pretty good so far this week. We’ve been winning some and losing some so we’re right in the middle.”
Paris player Andrew Fasken said the chance to play against a wide range of competition is welcome, though he said the cold and windy weather conditions made the tournament a bit more of a challenge.
“In between rounds, you’re going to get hot because you’re bundled up in sweatpants and sweatshirts, but then you get out there to play and you take everything off, and you get cold and your muscles start tightening up,” he said.
Prairiland wasn’t able to bring its full team, since many members of the tennis team also compete in basketball, coach Vickie Chapman said. However, the Patriots were still able to compete with a handful of players.
“We go to seven or eight tournaments like this throughout the season, and Prairiland hosts two of their own here at Paris High,” she said. “This competition is really good for us. It’s 4A, so it’s bigger than we are, and it gives us the opportunity to play against some really good programs throughout the entire year.”
Paris tennis player Ryan Tijerina was the consolation boys singles finisher at the tournament. At the junior varsity level, Lucy Walter of Paris was the girls singles consolation finisher, while a duo of Prairiland players were the consolation finishers for the girls doubles tournament.
Princeton was the big winner of the tournament, finishing second in girls singles, first and second in boys singles, first and second in girls doubles and second in boys doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.