Red River Valley football continues to inch closer to opening day kickoff, and the last slate of scrimmages begin tonight.
Paris High School’s home scrimmage against Denison highlights the action. The Wildcats, who finished second place in their district and went three rounds deep in the playoffs for the third time in five years, look to sharpen and fine tune against another quality opponent before the season begins. Paris’ scrimmage against Denison begins at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
The North Lamar Panthers will also be competing in exhibition action on their home field. After a season of injuries and difficulty, the Panthers remain optimistic about changes made and more experienced personnel. North Lamar hosts Pittsburg at 6 p.m. to R.L. Maddox Field.
The Chisum Mustangs football team looks to continue pushing its football program in the right direction, and try to do that in a three-way scrimmage at 6 p.m. at Mustangs Field welcoming Como-Pickton and Quitman.
In other RRV action, the Honey Grove Warriors will play at the Cooper Bulldogs with a time to be announced, while Rivercrest will play at Ore City with a time to be announced. Clarksville will also be in action at 5 p.m. at Tom Bean.
Prairiland is also in action, as it welcomes Detroit at 5 p.m. Friday for scrimmage action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.