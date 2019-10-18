Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 7. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.
TEAM OFFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Detroit 6 2,251 523 2,774 462.3
Rivercrest 6 1,770 935 2,376 450.8
Hugo 6 1,354 831 2,185 364.2
Paris 7 2,057 471 2,528 361.1
Honey Grove 7 2,195 292 2,487 355.3
Chisum 7 2,052 227 2,279 325.6
Cooper 7 1,911 281 2,192 313.1
Clarksville 6 474 1,386 1,860 310
Prairiland 7 707 1,129 1,836 262.3
North Lamar 7 1,160 279 1,439 205.6
TEAM DEFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Honey Grove 7 834 471 1,305 186.4
Rivercrest 6 1,178 241 1,419 236.5
Detroit* 6 n/a n/a 1,108 277
Paris 7 1,418 615 2,033 290.4
North Lamar* 7 1,366 548 2,041 340.2
Prairiland 7 1,683 919 2,602 371.7
Clarksville 6 1,521 800 2,321 386.8
Chisum* 7 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Cooper* 7 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Hugo* 6 n/a n/a n/a n/a
RUSHING
NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD
Joel Hinson, Detroit 116 1,512 13.0 12
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 130 1,025 7.9 19
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 84 895 10.7 14
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 91 826 9.1 14
Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 96 676 7.0 5
Hayden Todd, Chisum 104 616 5.9 2
William King III, Hugo 70 605 8.6 6
Collin McGuire, Cooper 39 586 15.0 9
Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 43 495 11.5 6
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 66 455 6.9 10
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 54 423 7.8 5
Quay Scales, Clarksville 75 380 5.1 6
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 44 371 8.4 4
Do’rian Williams, Paris 52 365 7.0 3
Espn Blyton, Chisum 36 362 10.1 5
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 35 359 10.3 3
Andy Kirk, North Lamar 78 347 4.4 1
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 87 317 3.6 5
Trent Smith, North Lamar 46 313 6.8 2
K.D. Washington, Paris 54 288 5.3 4
Will Grider, Rivercrest 38 285 7.5 4
Kameron Cook, Hugo 29 281 9.7 4
Lige White, Hugo 35 281 8.0 4
Landry Morrison, Prairiland 71 256 3.6 3
Chase Morales, Cooper 19 229 12.1 0
Montrel McCarty, Paris 11 179 7.2 2
Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 54 165 3.1 0
PASSING
NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD
Quay Scales, Clarksville 67 135 7 1,235 8
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 98 151 4 1,129 8
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 42 70 0 935 10
William King III, Hugo 44 86 7 817 9
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 36 60 3 523 6
Luke Hohenberger, Paris 19 47 1 468 3
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 19 31 0 246 4
RECEIVING
NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD
R.J. Owens, Clarksville 27 488 18.1 6
Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 23 400 17.4 2
Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest 14 359 25.6 4
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 24 311 13.0 2
Hunter Crutchfield, Detroit 15 274 18.3 4
Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 25 270 10.8 3
Amarion Black, Clarksville 17 260 15.3 1
Will Grider, Rivercrest 7 252 36.0 3
Eli Rolen, Prairiland 12 222 18.5 3
Kaleb Sheaffer, Hugo 10 219 21.9 4
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 9 187 20.8 1
Michael Moore, Clarksville 15 186 12.4 3
Kris Akins Jr., Hugo 4 175 43.8 3
Chris Michael, Prairiland 11 160 14.5 0
Kody Golightly, Detroit 10 152 15.2 1
Tashaun Richardson, Hugo 10 143 14.3 1
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 2 136 63.0 2
Broderick Titus, Clarksville 16 120 7.5 1
Seth Parker, North Lamar 3 110 36.7 1
Landry Morrison, Prairiland 9 105 11.7 1
SCORING
NAME, SCHOOL PTS
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 144
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 126
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 90
Quay Scales, Clarksville 84
Joel Hinson, Detroit 78
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 78
William King III, Hugo 72
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 66
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 60
Collin McGuire, Cooper 54
Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 54
TACKLES
NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT
Dykalen Douglas, Paris 42 39 81
Claude Scales, Detroit 47 31 78
Cade Gordon, Prairiland 52 19 71
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 29 41 70
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 21 42 63
Quin Dangerfield, Paris 34 32 62
Tre McCarty, Paris 36 25 61
Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 3 56 59
Ethan Allison, North Lamar 37 20 57
Jaydon Hay, North Lamar 42 14 56
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 40 11 51
Lain Atwood, Paris 31 20 51
Noah Mayo, Prairiland 35 15 50
Lincoln Smith, Prairiland 31 18 49
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 22 24 46
Robert Breeden, Cooper 40 5 45
Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 10 35 45
Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 11 32 43
Satchel Swain, Paris 22 20 42
Chase Morales, Cooper 37 2 39
Braydan Nichols, Prairiland 26 12 38
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 17 21 38
Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 30 7 37
Lawton Buchanan, Detroit 18 19 37
Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 11 26 37
Brock Braley, Honey Grove 6 30 36
Trenton Smith, North Lamar 25 10 35
Chandler Williams, Honey Grove 8 27 35
Ethan Ellis, Prairiland 22 11 33
Cole Carson, Rivercrest 9 24 33
Colin Ingram, Cooper 31 1 32
Corbin Strain, Prairiland 23 9 32
INTERCEPTIONS
NAME, SCHOOL NO TD
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 6 1
Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest 4 0
* - incomplete
