TPN logo
Buy Now

Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 7. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.

TEAM OFFENSE

SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG

Detroit 6 2,251 523 2,774 462.3

Rivercrest 6 1,770 935 2,376 450.8

Hugo 6 1,354 831 2,185 364.2

Paris 7 2,057 471 2,528 361.1

Honey Grove 7 2,195 292 2,487 355.3

Chisum 7 2,052 227 2,279 325.6

Cooper 7 1,911 281 2,192 313.1

Clarksville 6 474 1,386 1,860 310

Prairiland 7 707 1,129 1,836 262.3

North Lamar 7 1,160 279 1,439 205.6

TEAM DEFENSE

SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG

Honey Grove 7 834 471 1,305 186.4

Rivercrest 6 1,178 241 1,419 236.5

Detroit* 6 n/a n/a 1,108 277

Paris 7 1,418 615 2,033 290.4

North Lamar* 7 1,366 548 2,041 340.2

Prairiland 7 1,683 919 2,602 371.7

Clarksville 6 1,521 800 2,321 386.8

Chisum* 7 n/a n/a n/a n/a

Cooper* 7 n/a n/a n/a n/a

Hugo* 6 n/a n/a n/a n/a

RUSHING

NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD

Joel Hinson, Detroit 116 1,512 13.0 12

Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 130 1,025 7.9 19

Devon Womack, Rivercrest 84 895 10.7 14

Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 91 826 9.1 14

Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 96 676 7.0 5

Hayden Todd, Chisum 104 616 5.9 2

William King III, Hugo 70 605 8.6 6

Collin McGuire, Cooper 39 586 15.0 9

Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 43 495 11.5 6

Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 66 455 6.9 10

Cloedus Scales, Detroit 54 423 7.8 5

Quay Scales, Clarksville 75 380 5.1 6

Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 44 371 8.4 4

Do’rian Williams, Paris 52 365 7.0 3

Espn Blyton, Chisum 36 362 10.1 5

Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 35 359 10.3 3

Andy Kirk, North Lamar 78 347 4.4 1

Connor Sessums, Prairiland 87 317 3.6 5

Trent Smith, North Lamar 46 313 6.8 2

K.D. Washington, Paris 54 288 5.3 4

Will Grider, Rivercrest 38 285 7.5 4

Kameron Cook, Hugo 29 281 9.7 4

Lige White, Hugo 35 281 8.0 4

Landry Morrison, Prairiland 71 256 3.6 3

Chase Morales, Cooper 19 229 12.1 0

Montrel McCarty, Paris 11 179 7.2 2

Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 54 165 3.1 0

PASSING

NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD

Quay Scales, Clarksville 67 135 7 1,235 8

Connor Sessums, Prairiland 98 151 4 1,129 8

Devon Womack, Rivercrest 42 70 0 935 10

William King III, Hugo 44 86 7 817 9

Cloedus Scales, Detroit 36 60 3 523 6

Luke Hohenberger, Paris 19 47 1 468 3

Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 19 31 0 246 4

RECEIVING

NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD

R.J. Owens, Clarksville 27 488 18.1 6

Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 23 400 17.4 2

Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest 14 359 25.6 4

Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 24 311 13.0 2

Hunter Crutchfield, Detroit 15 274 18.3 4

Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 25 270 10.8 3

Amarion Black, Clarksville 17 260 15.3 1

Will Grider, Rivercrest 7 252 36.0 3

Eli Rolen, Prairiland 12 222 18.5 3

Kaleb Sheaffer, Hugo 10 219 21.9 4

Bradyn English, Rivercrest 9 187 20.8 1

Michael Moore, Clarksville 15 186 12.4 3

Kris Akins Jr., Hugo 4 175 43.8 3

Chris Michael, Prairiland 11 160 14.5 0

Kody Golightly, Detroit 10 152 15.2 1

Tashaun Richardson, Hugo 10 143 14.3 1

Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 2 136 63.0 2

Broderick Titus, Clarksville 16 120 7.5 1

Seth Parker, North Lamar 3 110 36.7 1

Landry Morrison, Prairiland 9 105 11.7 1

SCORING

NAME, SCHOOL PTS

Devon Womack, Rivercrest 144

Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 126

Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 90

Quay Scales, Clarksville 84

Joel Hinson, Detroit 78

Connor Sessums, Prairiland 78

William King III, Hugo 72

Cloedus Scales, Detroit 66

Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 60

Collin McGuire, Cooper 54

Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 54

TACKLES

NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT

Dykalen Douglas, Paris 42 39 81

Claude Scales, Detroit 47 31 78

Cade Gordon, Prairiland 52 19 71

Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 29 41 70

Devon Womack, Rivercrest 21 42 63

Quin Dangerfield, Paris 34 32 62

Tre McCarty, Paris 36 25 61

Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 3 56 59

Ethan Allison, North Lamar 37 20 57

Jaydon Hay, North Lamar 42 14 56

Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 40 11 51

Lain Atwood, Paris 31 20 51

Noah Mayo, Prairiland 35 15 50

Lincoln Smith, Prairiland 31 18 49

Jameon Mitchell, Paris 22 24 46

Robert Breeden, Cooper 40 5 45

Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 10 35 45

Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 11 32 43

Satchel Swain, Paris 22 20 42

Chase Morales, Cooper 37 2 39

Braydan Nichols, Prairiland 26 12 38

Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 17 21 38

Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 30 7 37

Lawton Buchanan, Detroit 18 19 37

Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 11 26 37

Brock Braley, Honey Grove 6 30 36

Trenton Smith, North Lamar 25 10 35

Chandler Williams, Honey Grove 8 27 35

Ethan Ellis, Prairiland 22 11 33

Cole Carson, Rivercrest 9 24 33

Colin Ingram, Cooper 31 1 32

Corbin Strain, Prairiland 23 9 32

INTERCEPTIONS

NAME, SCHOOL NO TD

Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 6 1

Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest 4 0

* - incomplete

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.