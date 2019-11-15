The Red River Valley football teams begin their respective playoff runs at 7:30 tonight with the exception of Clarksville, who fell against Muenster on Thursday night at Bells High School and Honey Grove, who plays at 7 tonight.
The No. 17-ranked Paris Wildcats, who are looking to at least reach the third round for the fourth time in six seasons, open their postseason against the No. 15-ranked Alvarado Indians in an intriguing top-20 matchup at McKinney Ron Poe Stadium.
For the District 6-2A, Division I teams, the Rivercrest Rebels will begin their playoff run against Tom Bean at Bells High School, while Honey Grove faces Trenton at Denison High School.
The Detroit Eagles, who finished second place in District 10-2A, Division II, will take on Tioga at Prairiland High School in bi-district action.
The Hugo Buffaloes were also runners up in their district, and they will square off against Spiro in playoff action.
