The Chisum Mustangs used defense and a balanced scoring attack to down the Cooper Bulldogs 52-31 on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Evan Wood scored 11 points for the Mustangs, senior Trenton Tyler scored 10 and sophomore Keaston Lawrence contributed seven to go along with five assists. Junior Levi Weems also scored seven points.
For Cooper, junior guard Tristin Weathers led the team in scoring with 15 points. Fellow junior Jay Limbaugh scored seven.
The game was close early on, with the Mustangs finishing the first quarter with a slight lead, 12-10. Weems made his presence felt early, with all seven of his points coming in the opening period.
The second quarter is when Chisum was truly able to create some separation, outscoring the Bulldogs by six, thanks in part to five points by senior Kenyon Fortner. The team also asserted itself on defense, limiting Cooper to just three field goals.
The Mustangs’ defense did not let up to start the second half either, as the Bulldogs made just two field goals and a single free throw in the third quarter, totaling six points. Chisum was also able to put together its highest-scoring quarter in the third, tallying 14 points, led by five from Lawrence in the period.
In the final quarter, Chisum put the game away by outscoring Cooper 13-8, behind eight points from Tyler.
With the win, Chisum improves to 5-2 in district play, while Cooper remains winless, falling to 0-7 in 3A Region II District 13.
Chisum’s next game will be Friday at Commerce. Cooper will play at home on Friday against Chapel Hill.
