NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird once said, “Push yourself again and again. Don’t give an inch until the final buzzer sounds.”
This describes the Rivercrest Rebels Tuesday night as they took on the undefeated No. 1 ranked Martin’s Mill Mustangs. The Rebs led for much of the game and gave the Mustangs grief all night as they repeatedly snagged rebounds, stole passes, and completely stifled the Mustangs with unrelenting defense.
Ultimately, though, a buzzer beater at the last second gave Martin’s Mill the 48-46 victory that now advances them to the Region 2 tournament in McKinney this weekend.
Rivercrest came out strong, winning the opening tip-off and building a quick lead thanks to baskets by Bradyn English and Zachariah Lane. Defensive stops keyed much of Rivercrest’s early success, with steals also leading to buckets by Shane Crabtree, Devon Womack and Lane.
Lane seized another steal and deposited a cross-over lay-up to put the Rebs up 11-2 at the 3:20 mark in the quarter. What developed next had Rebel Nation on their feet and unhappy. Five charges were called in a span of 4 minutes. However, the Rebels endeavored to persevere and Bradyn English ended the quarter with another steal-lay-up combo to make it 18-5. Shock and disbelief could be seen on the faces of the Mustang fans.
“It’s the best basketball game I’ve witnessed since last Friday,” Coach Quincy English smiled. “I would love to say that Coach Nolen and I came up with this elaborate game plan to upset one of the best teams in the state, but that’s just not the case. We did come up with a plan but what we witnessed last night was all on the kids. They believed they could win and they played like it for 32 minutes.
“It was a great season and I hate to see it end but if we have to go down, I can’t think of a better way to do it — losing at the buzzer to the number one team in the state is nothing to hang your head about.”
In the second stanza, the Martin’s Mill long-range shooters came alive. The Morrow twins, Dyland and Logan, swished four treys and senior Garrett Celsur nailed one of his own.
Rivercrest would not lay down though. They dug deep and fended off the come-back with Crabtree, Lane, and Womack all getting to the basket for scores. The Rebels defensive scheme continued to throw the Mustangs off-kilter as Damian Davidson, Lane and Womack snagged several steals and Bradyn English used his wing-span to slap down deflections. The Rebels would enter the locker room leading 25-24.
“We knew they were going to play tough defense and their offense was just as good,” Bradyn English said. “We knew we would have to match their intensity on the defensive end and take care of the ball to limit turnovers on offense. In the locker room at halftime, we felt great; we were up by one and knew we had a legitimate chance to win.”
A battle royale materialized in the third quarter. Both teams came out determined and refueled. Martin’s Mill finally took the lead after Celsur drained a three but the Rebs answered back with a Lane steal that led to a Bradyn English drive to the basket. The two teams traded scores back and forth and the lead changed multiple times.
Full court pressure from the Mustangs led to a couple of easy buckets but Rivercrest retaliated with excellent rebounding by Womack and Crabtree. The Mustangs won the third quarter with a 34-33 lead.
The final eight minutes had the Greenville gym rocking.
“The atmosphere was crazy. When you have fans like we do cheering you on it just makes games that much more fun and thrilling to play in,” Bradyn English said.
English opened the quarter with a three but the Mustangs answered back with a three from Logan Morrow. Crabtree floated in a jump shot to give Rivercrest the lead 38-35. A 10-car pileup resulted in the Mustangs getting the ball at the 5:38 mark and notching another three.
Rivercrest caught a break when Celsur fouled out with four minutes left to go. Womack got a steal and score and then found the hole again for another two points. Lane and Davidson both added a couple of points and the teams tightened up as time began winding down.
At 1:32, Rivercrest took the lead 46-43 but the ‘Stangs quickly sank a three to tie it again. Crabtree nabbed a steal and had an unusual miss on his lay-up and Bradyn English missed on a one-and-one.
Martin’s Mill got the last possession with seconds left. They got the ball down low but missed, however, the rebound bounced just right and let the Mustangs get off a last-second shot for the win 48-46.
“They all played their hearts out and they all knew that winning the game was well within their grasp. Losing the two seniors is going to leave two big gaps to fill, but I could see it in their eyes that they are determined to take it up a level and go compete for a state championship next year,” assistant coach Destry Nolen said.
Womack led his Rebels in his fiercest game of the year with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Bradyn English was good for 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Lane added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Crabtree and Davidson combined for 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Kamryn English allowed the starting five to get some breathers and added a couple of steals and rebounds to his stats.
The Rebels finish the year with a Bi-District and Area Championship in the trophy case.
