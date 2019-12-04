After surrendering the first three points of the game to North Lamar, the Prairiland Lady Pats took over the game en route to a 43-38 win Tuesday night at North Lamar. Trailing 3-0 early in the first quarter, the Lady Pats scored eight in a row to take over the game. Prairiland never looked back.
The Lady Pats jumped out to a 10-point lead in the second quarter before North Lamar clawed its way back into it. Maddie Walters was a main reason for the spark offensively for North Lamar, scoring five of her team-high 11 points in the quarter.
After their lead got down to three late in the second quarter, the Lady Patriots clamped down defensively.
“Our biggest thing at the half was switching the momentum back to us,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said after the game. “[North Lamar] got the momentum at the end of the first half and it was crucial for us to come out and shut that down.”
That’s exactly what they did too. North Lamar only managed four points in the third quarter, and the first one didn’t come until three minutes remained on the clock. Caitlyn Folse was a big reason for the Lady Pats’ defense in that quarter.
“If we can get steals on defense, I know it will create more offense,” Folse said after the game. “It will allow us to be more functioning as a team and work together better. Hustling after the ball is the key.”
Although Folse only had one point, her impact was felt up and down the court. Two possessions in a row during the third quarter, Folse found Hannah Murdock cutting towards the basket for wide open layups.
North Lamar tried making a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the 13-point deficit the Pantherettes found themselves in was too much in the end.
“We struggle running a half court offense,” North Lamar head coach Taqoya Monds said after the loss. “We haven’t had the time to teach them to be disciplined in running a half court offense. A lot of our scoring comes from defensive steals. If we learn to be disciplined in running our offense, we’ll improve quickly.”
Baylor Sessums led all scorers with 12 points for Prairiland. Hannah Murdock added 11, while Abi Farmer pitched in 7. Both T.J. Folse and Madison Clark each had 6 points.
North Lamar was led by Maddie Walters and her 11 points. Mylee Nottingham had 9, Cydnie Malone 6, Hutton Pointer 5, Sloane Hill 4, Emma Fowler 2 and Hannah Titlow 1.
The Lady Patriots will play again in their home tournament from Thursday through Saturday with details to be announced.
Meanwhile, the Pantherettes will take the court again in the Dodd City Tournament. North Lamar will compete in the tournament from Thursday through Saturday with tournament details to be announced.
Q1Q2Q3Q4F
Prairiland:141011843
North Lamar:9961438
Prairiland scorers: B. Sessums, 12; H. Murdock, 11; A. Farmer, 7; M. Clark, 6; T. Folse, 6; C. Folse, 1
North Lamar scorers: M. Walters, 11; M. Nottingham, 9; C. Malone, 6; H. Pointer, 5; S. Hill, 4; E. Fowler, 2; H. Titlow, 1
Prairiland FGM: H. Murdock, 4; B. Sessums, 4; A. Farmer, 3; T. Folse, 3; M. Clark, 2
North Lamar FGM: M. Walters, 4; C. Malone, 2; M. Nottingham, 2; H. Pointer, 2; E. Fowler, 1; S. Hill, 1
Prairiland 3PFGM: B. Sessums, 2
North Lamar 3PFGM: N/A
Prairiland FT: 9-for-14; H. Murdock, 3-4; M. Clark, 2-2; B. Sessums, 2-2; A. Farmer, 1-2; C. Folse, 1-4
North Lamar FT: 14-for-22; M. Nottingham, 5-10; M. Walters, 3-4; C. Malone, 2-2; S. Hill, 2-3; H. Pointer, 1-1; H. Titlow, 1-2
