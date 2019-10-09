After dropping a five-set game against Paris to open district play, the North Lamar Pantherettes have played like a team on a mission. This includes a four-set win over Pleasant Grove on Tuesday (25–22, 23–25, 25–7, 25–17).
After a couple of close sets to open the game, North Lamar took over in the third and fourth sets, thanks to their strong play at the net.
“Out of thirty-something games we’ve played, that’s the best blocking game we’ve had,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the win. “That goes back to us working day in and day out on that block and being disciplined. Macie [Pointer] and Hutton [Pointer] were both extremely disciplined tonight.”
North Lamar as a team finished with 48 total blocks. Macie finished with 18 (nine solo) while Hutton had 15 blocks (five solo). Blocking wasn’t the only part of the net play that North Lamar dominated. The Pantherettes also finished with 51 kills in the game.
Macie Pointer, Jerika Johnson and Ashley Trenchard all finished with double-digit kills in the win. Johnson led the way with 14, Trenchard finished with 12, while Pointer had 11 for North Lamar.
The win wouldn’t have happened, though, if it wasn’t for the play of the back line. All night long, Jaycie Proctor, Kenley Coston and a slew of other Pantherettes sacrificed to save a hit from Pleasant Grove.
Proctor led the team with 16 digs. Coston finished with 11 while Johnson added 10 of her own.
“We said before this game started that we had to be scrappier than them,” Upchurch said. “PG is a traditionally scrappy team. They pick a lot of balls up and we knew we had to be scrappier.”
And scrappier they were. From the opening serve until the final kill, North Lamar was the better team. Macie Pointer also finished with five digs for North Lamar and was 10 of 13 from the service line with one ace. Johnson had four blocks to go with her 14 kills. She finished nine of 12 from the service line with a pair of aces.
Trenchard had one dig and two blocks to go with her kills. Hannah Titlow had five kills, four digs and three blocks. Hutton Pointer addled six kills to her 15 blocks. Noel Rainey had two kills, seven digs and went 14 of 16 from the service line with an ace.
Jaycie Proctor served 16 of 18 and had two assists. Kenley Coston led the team with 43 assists. She was also a perfect 20 of 20 from the service line and had two aces. Coston also added six blocks. The Pantherettes will finish the first half of district Friday night as they host Liberty-Eylau.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Pleasant Grove: 22 25 7 16 N/A 1
North Lamar: 25 23 25 25 N/A 3
Pleasant Grove statistics unavailable
North Lamar kill leaders: J. Johnson, 14; A. Trenchard, 12; M. Pointer, 11; H. Pointer, 6; H. Titlow, 5
North Lamar dig leaders: J. Proctor, 16; K. Coston, 11; J. Johnson, 10; N. Rainey, 7; E. Layton, 5; H. Titlow, 4
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 43
North Lamar blocks: M. Pointer, 18; H. Pointer, 15
North Lamar service aces: E. Layton, 3
