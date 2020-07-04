To many, the Clarksville Blue Tigers have a reputation as being a “basketball school.” However, that’s a perception that Jarrick Farmer — the school’s next athletic director and head football coach — is looking to change.
“There’s definitely this stereotype about Clarksville, that they’re just a basketball school, that they aren’t good at football, they don’t do this or that,” Farmer said. “Well, they work really hard. They have the energy, the drive and the passion to excel.”
Before arriving at Clarksville, Farmer has enjoyed a successful coaching career at the high school and collegiate levels. He got his start at the University of Arkansas, where he served as an assistant coach under legendary coach Bobby Petrino.
“That was an eye-opening experience, for sure,” Farmer said. “I learned a lot from him while I was there, and that was a big part in my growth as a coach.
“I always wanted to coach football growing up, so to be able to do it for a living is great. It’s like that old saying, that if you do what you love, you never work a day in your life.”
After that, Farmer coached for his alma mater Pittsburg Pirates, where as a running backs coach he was named the school district’s coach of the year in 2013.
“We had a trio of really good running backs that season,” he said. “One of them ran for over 900 yards and the other two ran for over 500. I don’t coach with the expectation or desire to get recognized like that, but it was still humbling to be recognized.”
After his time coaching for the Pirates, Farmer spent time coaching at De Kalb, Atlanta and Hallsville. While with Atlanta, he not only served as an assistant coach for the football team, but also as the head coach for the track and field team, which captured a state title under his leadership.
Atlanta’s football team enjoyed a high level of consistent success while he was with the team, as it reached the fourth round of the playoffs in three of his five years there.
“I was the defensive coordinator on those teams,” he said. “We had a high level of consistency while I was there and that’s probably one of the highlights of my high school coaching career so far.”
Farmer said his approach to coaching emphasizes positive reinforcement, and the most rewarding part of the job comes when he sees players make breakthroughs, whether the accomplishments seem big or small.
“I think the best way to help kids grow, not just as players but as people, is positivity, positivity, positivity,” he said. “Watching someone achieve something, whether it’s something that takes 15 minutes to accomplish or two months to accomplish, is really big. When a kid doesn’t think they can achieve something and then they do it right before your very eyes, you can see their elation and emotion permeate through them. And that’s the most satisfaction I get as a coach.”
Farmer also said he enjoys serving as a mentor for the students he coaches.
“It’s important to show them love, coach them to be the best person they can be and not compare them to the person on their left or right,” he said.
Farmer said he only just began working with players on July 1, but in a few short days, many of the players have already demonstrated a strong work ethic and potential that impresses him.
“These kids are hard workers, and you can tell they’re passionate about the game,” he said.
As athletic director at Clarksville, Farmer said he’s looking forward to working alongside the other coaches.
“I’m really just looking forward to working with all the coaches and making sure they have what they feel like they need to make their programs as successful as possible,” he said.
Clarksville superintendent Kermit Ward said he’s excited to see what Farmer can do not just for the football team, but for the entire athletic department at Clarksville High School.
“We’re really excited to bring him on board,” Ward said.
As this is his first year with the Blue Tigers, Farmer said he’s ultimately going to take it one day at a time and adjust expectations as the season progresses.
“I’m no stranger to the Clarksville community and I’m looking forward to being a part of it,” Farmer said. “And I’m just excited and looking forward to seeing what we’re going to be able to do. We’re going to lay out some goals, and those goals will be high, but we’ll set out some goals for growth I think these kids have what it takes to succeed and meet them.”
