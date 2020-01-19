The rivalry showdown between the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs was a tough fought, back-and-forth affair. Ultimately, though, it was Prairiland that walked off the court with the narrowest of wins, 44-42.
Junior Hannah Murdock led the way for Prairiland, leading all scorers with 19 points, and also grabbing 14 rebounds. Seniors Baylor Sessums and Madison Clark also chipped in with six points apiece.
“Hannah, for sure, was a difference maker for us,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said. “She’s was huge for us on the inside, especially coming off of an injury, and you know she’s going to get after it each and every day.”
Sophomore Landrey Howard led Chisum with 11 points, and freshman Peyton Holland contributed 10. Sophomore Harmony Marsh pulled down 7 rebounds.
Murdock set the pace early, scoring 9 of the Lady Patriots’ 11 first quarter points. Despite her strong performance in the opening quarter, Chisum led at the end of the opening quarter, 15-11.
“I just try to play hard every game, and when I have a good game, it’s good for the team,” Murdock said.
Feeding the ball into the post was an area of focus for the Lady Patriots, Tucker said, and led to a great deal of the team’s success..
Prairiland roared back in the second quarter, with a 14-5 run in the first four minutes, led by 6 more points from Murdock and four from senior guard Caitlyn Folse. The run also included some suffocating defense from Prairiland, including multiple steals and tipped balls by Clark.
Not to be deterred, Chisum answered with a run of their own, including 4 points in the last 10 seconds of the quarter and a buzzer beater by senior Lexie Brown, who finished the game with eight points.
“I think our resilience shows our growth throughout the year,” Lady Mustangs head coach Will Smith said. “We’re showing we’re not the same team we were at the start, and we’ve grown a lot. We’ve gotten a lot more poised.”
The third quarter was another back-and-forth affair, and Prairiland took a 38-36 lead into the final quarter.
Points were hard to come by in the fourth quarter, as defense took center stage. Late in the game, a string of Prairiland miscues gave the Lady Mustangs an opportunity to potentially cut into the Lady Patriots’ tenuous lead. However, stifling defense of their own protected the lead and secured the 2-point win.
“We’ve worked a lot on keeping our mental composure without me needing to call a timeout,” Tucker said. “We’re old enough that they can focus up, lock in and get the job done.
“It’s always special to get a win over Chisum. It’s a rivalry, and we have a lot of respect for them.”
