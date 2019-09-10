DETROIT — Coming off a 20-6 loss at Trenton to start the season, the Detroit Eagles football team bounced back in a big way.
Detroit avenged its season-opening loss with a huge offensive performance on the ground and stout defensive play. The Eagles started slow, but turned on the afterburners as they defeated Como-Pickton at home Friday night by a final score of 34-16.
Joel Hinson was the workhorse for Detroit in this game. The senior running back finished the game with 19 carries for 274 yards and 1 touchdown, while catching 3 passes for 22 yards and another touchdown. Freshman quarterback Cloedus Scales had a strong outing, finishing 10-for-15 passing for 161 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hunter Crutchfield added 3 receptions for 83 yards, while Kody Golightly caught 3 passes for 54 yards and a score.
Sophomore linebacker Claude Scales anchored the defense, which limited Como-Pickton to 211 total yards of offense, with 19 tackles. Lawton Buchanan and David Storey each recorded 9 tackles with the latter adding 1 tackle for a loss. Jade Cooper tallied 8 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss, while Scott Hendricks, Eric Minter and Crutchfield each totaled 7 tackles.
The Eagles play again at 7:30 p.m. at home on homecoming night against Quinlan Boles.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Como: 6 2 8 0 16
Detroit: 12 14 8 0 34
Como-Pickton total yards: 211
Detroit total yards: 528
Detroit passing leaders: C. Scales, 10-for-15, 161 yards
Detroit rushing leaders: J. Hinson, 19-274; C. Scales, 10-84; L. Buchanan, 3-9
Detroit receiving leaders: H. Crutchfield, 3-83; K. Golightly, 3-54; J. Hinson, 3-22
