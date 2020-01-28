The North Lamar Pantherettes will host their inaugural Softball Alumni Game and Home Run Derby on March 28.
North Lamar head softball coach Ashley Endsley said game will begin at 12:20 p.m. followed by the Home Run Derby. Participants can begin warming up and have batting practice at 11 a.m. Introductions of the North Lamar alumni and recognition of the 2010 State Championship Softball Team will be at noon.
Alumni may enter the game for a $20 fee that includes a T-shirt. Anyone can participate in the Home Run Derby for a fee of $20 for 10 outs. Gate fee for spectators is $5 per person and alumni are free.
For questions about the event or to RSVP and order a T-shirt, contact Coach Endsley at aendsley@northlamar.net.
