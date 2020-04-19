Ask just about any baseball coach what the most important position is, and most will agree: the catcher. And for three years, Kaleb Ball has handled the responsibilities of the catcher position exceptionally well for the Chisum Mustangs.
Ball began playing at a young age, and took to the game like a fish to water.
“I’ve been playing for about as long as I can remember; since I could walk, I was playing catch with my dad and with friends” he said. “And then I started playing Woodall as a little kid.”
Though Ball played other sports — as he also suited up for the Mustangs’ basketball and football teams — baseball always held a special place in his heart.
“I don’t know exactly what it is about baseball, and I like football and basketball, but baseball has always been special,” Ball said.
When Ball got to high school, it didn’t take long for him to make a positive impact on the Mustangs baseball team.
The catcher has a myriad of duties for a team. It’s the most physically demanding position on the diamond, and catchers also need to be aware of and manage their team’s defensive positioning as well as direct their pitchers.
“Coach (Zach Millsap) tells me catcher is pretty much the quarterback of a baseball team,” Ball said. “On defense I need to see everything, I need to be vocal, communicate as much as I can to help out the whole team and I’m responsible for the pitcher. If the pitcher is having a rough time, I need to be able to help him stay calm and get back on track.”
Millsap said Ball relieves some of the pressure off his back, knowing he’ll do his part on the defensive end.
“Kaleb is basically an extension of me out on the field,” Millsap said. “He does a great job of communicating with pitchers. He knows when they’re getting frustrated, and when he sees that, he does a great job of working with them.”
Millsap also praised the catcher for his ability to block wild pitches from getting past him.
“His ability to block balls is second to none,” Millsap said. “I’m comfortable with pitchers throwing any pitch, because I know that with Kaleb behind the plate, he’s not going to let many balls go to the backstop.
“He’s also great at framing pitches and knows exactly what to call for too.”
Each year, Ball’s abilities as a leader and a catcher improved, Millsap said. However, his biggest improvement was in his confidence;
“The big thing with him was that I needed to see him respond better when he failed, because we all will fail and come up short sometimes,” Millsap said. “And to his credit, I did see that growth in him. He learned how to handle failure and grow and learn from it.”
Millsap said he’s also been impressed by Ball’s growth at the plate.
“Each year he’s gotten better at a hitter, and it’s too bad (the season has been cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic), because he was really really gaining confidence at the beginning of this season.”
“I know I’m not a huge power hitter, so I don’t try to swing for the fences when I’m at the plate,” Ball said with a laugh. “I just try to place
As Ball improved, so too did the rest of the team. Each year Ball has been on the varsity team, they’ve gotten better.
“We made the playoffs two years ago, and then took another step forward last year when we had a win in the playoffs,” Ball said. “I think this year we could go at least to the second round, and possibly further if we play to our full potential.”
This year, Ball fully embraced his role as a team leader, and made an effort at almost every practice to dispense some wisdom to the younger players on the team.
“He’s been tremendous with the younger guys this year, always working with them to help them improve,” Millsap said. “Whenever there were younger catchers around him, he was talking to them, helping them and whatnot.”
Milsap said he realizes how special a talent like Ball is, especially at such a demanding position.
“I’m not sure how I’m going to replace him,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot. But I can say for certain that I’m going to miss him, along with the other seniors on the team.”
