TEXARKANA — The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team rebounded from a tough home loss to North Lamar.
The Lady Patriots came back from a 2-1 deficit in sets to defeat Pleasant Grove for the second time this season. Unlike the dominant sweep in the season opener, Prairiland and Pleasant Grove went the distance.
The Lady Pats won in five sets by a final score of 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-12.
Senior setter Baylor Sessums led the charge with another triple-double. She recorded 16 kills, 29 assists and 16 digs, while junior middle blocker Reese Parris recorded the game-ending kill, which was her 11th of the match to go with 4 blocks.
Madison Clark contributed with 8 kills, 25 assists and 15 digs, while Trynity Chapman had a strong game with 26 digs. Abi Farmer ended the match with 11 kills and 3 blocks, while Ali Sessums totaled 10 digs. Audrey Gray had an impact with 6 kills and 5 digs, while Brook Tuck recorded 8 digs and 3 blocks.
The Lady Patriots will play again at 6 p.m. tonight in a rematch at top-ranked Farmersville.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Prairiland: 25 20 23 25 15 3
Pleasant Grove: 21 25 25 20 12 2
Pleasant Grove stats unavailable
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 16; A. Farmer, 11; R. Parris, 11; M. Clark, 8; A. Gray, 6
Prairiland dig leaders: T. Chapman, 26; B. Sessums, 16; M. Clark, 15; A. Sessums, 10; B. Tuck, 8; A. Gray, 5
Prairiland assist leaders: B. Sessums, 29; M. Clark, 25
Prairiland blocks: R. Parris, 4; A. Farmer, 3; B. Tuck, 3
North Lamar sweeps again, this time at Sunnyvale
SUNNYVALE — The North Lamar Pantherettes volleyball team continued its winning ways with a sweep at Sunnyvale.
The Pantherettes won in straight sets by a final score of 26-24, 25-9 and 25-19.
Pantherettes senior setter Kenley Coston led the way with 26 assists, 14 digs and 2 aces, while Ashley Trenchard added 10 kills. J.J. Johnson finished with 8 kills, and Macie Pointer recorded 5 kills, 4 blocks and 2 aces. Jaycie Proctor had 7 digs and 2 aces.
North Lamar will play again at 6 p.m. tonight at home against Trenton.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
North Lamar: 26 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Sunnyvale: 24 9 19 N/A N/A 0
Sunnyvale stats unavailable
North Lamar kill leaders: A. Trenchard, 10; J. Johnson, 8; M. Pointer, 5
North Lamar dig leaders: K. Coston, 14; J. Proctor, 7
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 26
North Lamar blocks: M. Pointer, 4
North Lamar aces: K. Coston, 4; M. Pointer, 2; J. Proctor, 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.