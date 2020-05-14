Over the past few years, Zoe Tucker — a member of the Chisum Lady Mustangs basketball team — established herself as one of the most dominant post players in the Red River Valley. Now, she’s ready to put her skills to the test at the next level, after officially signing with the Roosevelt University Lakers on Wednesday.
Tucker began playing basketball at a young age, first taking an interest in the sport when she was six years old. It didn’t take long for her to take an immediate liking to it.
“I really liked the intensity and competitiveness of it,” Tucker said. “I’ve always been one of the biggest and toughest girls, so being down low and working hard in the post is what excited me the most.”
At Chisum, Tucker excelled on the court, and she shone on both sides of the ball. Defensively she was a stopgap, snatching up rebounds at an astonishing clip and making it a challenge for any opposing player to score in the paint.
“I think I’m a defensive-minded player,” Tucker said. “I try to bring it on defense every single game. Defense wins games and it triggers the offense. Also, if I’m having an off-night on offense and not hitting my shots it doesn’t matter as much if they’re not hitting their shots.”
Offensively, she possesses a soft touch around the rim and uses her size to get quite a few points off putbacks after offensive rebounds.
Tucker improved each year, and it all culminated in a senior campaign in which she was one of only two girls in the area to average a double-double for the season. Tucker’s capabilities were on full display, and she averaged 10 points and just under 11 rebounds per game.
And as good as she is on the court, Lady Mustangs head coach Will Smith said Tucker’s greatest strength is only seen behind the scenes.
“She’s got a work ethic that is absolutely unmatched by anyone,” Smith said. “She’s out on the track running miles when no one else is around, putting in extra time in the weight room, (or) working on her shot. You can’t outwork her.”
Tucker chose Roosevelt University, located in Chicago, because it offered exceptional programs in the fields of study she was interested in, she said. The athletic program also appealed to her based on recent success the team has had and a connection she formed with the coaching staff, she said.
“The coaches have all been to the NCAA Tournaments, Final Fours, and they’ve just had a lot of success,” she said.
There’s much Tucker is going to miss about playing in red and white, she said.
“These girls are my family, and I’m going to miss this team a lot,” she said.
Still though, Tucker said she’s excited to venture so far from home, seeing it as an adventure.
“I feel like you can always go back home, but I feel like it’s good to go out and explore,” she said. “I’m excited because it’s a big step up from high school ball and I’m ready to compete and show them what I can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.