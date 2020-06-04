When it comes to being a soccer team’s final stopgap against would-be scorers, Grace Woodby is about as sure a goalie as you can find. Now, she’ll be putting her skills to the test at the next level, as the Paris Ladycat on Tuesday officially signed her letter of intent to play soccer collegiately for Tyler Junior College.
Though Woodby graduates from Paris High School as the back-to-back All-District Goalie of the Year, she didn’t always play the position, she said. Woodby didn’t play goalie during her freshman season, and only took over the role during her sophomore year due to a lack of depth at the position.
“I was really nervous when they asked me (to play goalie),” Woodby said. “I hadn’t played in goal since (Paris Soccer Association), so I knew it’d be tough for me because of how much responsibility the position is. I worked really hard at it though and got used to it.”
Woodby approached the new challenge with a work ethic that head coach Haley Jetton said is second to none, and it wasn’t long before she was regarded as the top goalie in the entire district.
“Not only does she have tons of natural talent, but she also puts in so much work,” Jetton said. “Her drive is incredible.”
Jetton also praised Woodby’s leadership abilities, saying she not only leads by example on the field, but also serves as a guiding voice off the field as well.
“I think her strongest quality is her great leadership,” the coach said. “She always sets a great example by being willing to do whatever needs to be done, and always encouraging and cheering on her teammates.”
Woodby said she tries to always lead by example, and works to show her teammates that if they put in the effort, they can accomplish whatever they set their mind to.
In goal, Woodby also possesses the skills to make an impact at the next level, Jetton said.
“Grace is the best goalie I’ve ever seen coming out of Lamar County,” Jetton said. “She reads the ball beautifully and can adjust to anything and she has a great eye for the spin of the ball.”
Looking back at her years as a Ladycat, Woodby said she’ll cherish every memory she formed with her teammates, though none were sweeter than the team’s run to the regional tournament during her junior year.
“It was a lot of fun and a really special moment for the whole team,” she said. “Even though we didn’t go very far, it was still a really good experience to have.”
Woodby courted offers from other schools, but decided on Tyler Junior College after touring the school and falling in love with the campus, she said.
“It didn’t feel like a junior college; it felt like a big university,” she said. “I also chose them because they have a really good team atmosphere and I loved the coach.”
Also influencing her decision was the program’s reputation. The TJC women’s soccer team has national championships to its name and is regularly a fixture of deep postseason play, Woodby said.
Academically, Woodby said she plans on majoring in nutritional sciences before going to a physician assistant program.
Woodby said she’s ready for the tougher competition at the collegiate level, and is most looking forward to working hard to earn a spot in the rotation with significant minutes, saying she could start by her sophomore year if she works hard enough and impresses the coaching staff.
“It’s hard to say goodbye to her, but we as a team are so proud of her and excited to see everything in store for her in the future,” Jetton said. “She’s the real deal. She’s a phenomenal athlete and an even better person. We hate to see her go and would keep her forever if we could, but at the same time, we’re so proud of her.”
