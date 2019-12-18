The Paris Lady Wildcats looked to protect their home court once again after splitting two close home contests against Prairiland and Idabel. The Lady ’Cats clipped the Lady Patriots in overtime, but fell by six points to Idabel the last time out.
Against Mount Pleasant, Paris remained in control of the game throughout the first half and into the third quarter, but ultimately the Lady Tigers’ full court press and timely buckets tipped the game’s momentum in the favor as Paris fell 44-39.
“They (Mount Pleasant girls basketball team) deny really hard, and it’s hard to duplicate that in practice because we don’t have anyone to match up against our starters,” Lady ’Cats head basketball coach Jeff Chapman said. “I would like to see us get the ball into the middle of the floor and stay off the sideline, so when the jump comes, our girls can rotate in our press break properly...it’s going to take a while with the youngsters we have on our team, and we had some success against the press early in the season, we just have to get better.”
The game started with excitement as Paris freshman guard Keshanti Gordon broke a 6-all tie with an and-one layup plus the free throw with 3:55 left in the opening quarter to put Paris ahead 9-6. Later in the quarter, freshman post Zakia Gray got the feed down low from junior guard T.K. Moore and made a layup with 14 seconds left to push Paris’ lead to 13-8.
Mount Pleasant opened the second quarter on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to 13-12, but Gray completed a three-point play with 5:50 left before halftime to extend the lead to 16-12. After Mount Pleasant cut Paris’ lead to two points, junior Quiniya Savage stole the ball from a Lady Tiger and scored a layup at the other end with 3:52 left to push the lead to 18-14. After that, freshman guard Jazzlyn Dangerfield scored on the break with 3:30 remaining to make it 20-14. Paris was clicking on all cylinders as Savage used multiple efforts to put back her own miss under the basket with 2:32 left before halftime to put the score at 22-16. The Lady ’Cats eventually entered the locker room with a 24-19 lead.
Points came at a premium until late in the third quarter. After Gordon found Moore for a layup with 3:57 left to stretch Paris’ lead to 30-26, Mount Pleasant’s defense tightened up. The Lady Tigers forced several turnovers and ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 34-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
A free throw from Savage 22 seconds into the final quarter of regulation cut the deficit to 34-31, then after a layup by Mount Pleasant, Gordon scored on the fast break with 6:42 left to cut the deficit to 36-33. The Lady Tigers scored again, but Dangerfield passed the ball down low to Gray, who scored on a layup with 4:44 left to trim Mount Pleasant’s lead to 38-35. However, the Lady ’Cats could not get any closer than three points the rest of the way as Mount Pleasant held on for the 5-point victory.
Savage led Paris with a team-high 11 points, while Gordon scored 9 points. Dangerfield added 8 points, while Gray finished with 7 points. A’sriana Johnson and Moore each recorded 2 points for Paris.
With several young players on his team, Chapman wants to see the girls continue to trend upward and work on the little things as they gear up for district play.
“In our preparation for district, we are just working on our fundamentals,” Chapman said. “Everything is new to us and we have to do everything by committee.”
The Lady ’Cats will play again in the Kaufman Tournament next Friday and Saturday with game times and opponents to be announced.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Mount Pleasant: 8 11 15 10 44
Paris Lady ’Cats: 13 11 6 9 39
Mount Pleasant scorers: A. Jackson, 11; T. McNary, 11; P. Beard, 8; J. Hargrave, 10; K. Bates, 4; C. Keaton, 2; D. Merriman, 2
Paris scorers: Q. Savage, 11; K. Gordon, 9; J. Dangerfield, 8; Z. Gray, 7; A. Johnson, 2; T. Moore, 2
Mount Pleasant FGM: A. Jackson, 5; T. McNary, 5; K. Bates, 2; P. Beard, 2; J. Hargrave, 2; C. Keaton, 1; D. Merriman, 1
Paris FGM: J. Dangerfield, 4; K. Gordon, 4; Q. Savage, 4; Z. Gray, 3; A. Johnson, 1; T. Moore, 1
Mount Pleasant 3PFGM: P. Beard, 1; A. Jackson, 1; T. McNary, 1
Paris 3PFGM: N/A
Mount Pleasant FT: 5-for-6; P. Beard, 3-4; J. Hargrave, 2-2
Paris FT: 5-for-10; Q. Savage, 3-6; K. Gordon, 1-1; Z. Gray, 1-1; J. Dangerfield, 0-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.