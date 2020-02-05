It was senior night for the Prairiland Patriots as they took on the Cooper Bulldogs on Tuesday night, and for senior guard Connor Sessums, the 69-49 win was a night he won’t soon forget.
Sessums scored a season-high 31 points for the Patriots, with the points coming in a variety of ways. He found success scoring from the perimeter, driving to the paint and scoring from the foul line.
Sessums made an impact from start to finish, as he was also the leading scorer in each quarter of the game for Prairiland.
“It feels really good to have a night like this on senior night,” Sessums said. “It’s a big night and I like playing with these guys and they mean a lot to me.”
Sessums said he wasn’t looking for his shot, but that situations to score came naturally throughout the game.
“The shots were falling, the lanes were opening, and when you can get layups going it makes the whole game more comfortable.”
Head coach Steven Weddle praised not just Sessums, but the entire senior class.
“”You watch these kids grow up, and they go from little boys to men,” he said. “It’s an honor to coach them and see them grow up and mature, and I know these guys will go on to do great things in life.”
Sophomore Brooks Morrison added 13 points, and junior Brylee Galloway contributed eight points.
The Patriots started the game strong, quickly building up an 11-0 lead within the game’s opening minutes. Tenacious on-ball defense keyed not only the opening run, but Prairiland’s success throughout the game.
“I was extremely pleased with our defensive intensity today,” Weddle said. “We wanted to apply defensive pressure, because that lets you get out in transition and get easy points.”
By the end of the first quarter, Prairiland had built a 21-7 advantage, and had limited Cooper to just three field goals.
The Bulldogs were eventually able to find a bit more success scoring in the second quarter, tallying 15 points, led by five in the quarter by junior Jayden Limbaugh. However, Cooper wasn’t able to cut much into Prairiland’s lead, and were only able to cut the lead to 12, with the Patriots taking a 34-22 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs were never able to cut the lead back to single digits, but on multiple occasions in the third quarter they were able to get as close as 10. Each time they cut the deficit to 10, though, the Patriots had an answer.
Roughly three minutes into the quarter, with the lead at 10, Galloway got a steal under the Patriots’ own basket and threw a pinpoint outlet pass to Morrison who got knocked to the floor on a hard foul as he went up for a layup. The ball rolled around the rim before falling through for an and-one, sending the hometown fans into a jubilant uproar.
Throughout the game, and especially in the second half, the Patriots found themselves going to the foul line quite often.
“We wanted to be aggressive because we know when you go to the hole, one of two things is usually going to happen: either you’ll get a basket or you’ll get fouled,” Weddle said. “We were extra aggressive today attacking the rim.”
In the fourth quarter, Sessums scored eight points — all from the free throw line — to help put the game away.
“It was a great feeling to get a win on senior night,” Weddle said. “We’ve had seven games this year where we had the chance to win or tie with under a minute left and couldn’t get it done, so for us to come out and play such a good game is nice to give these guys a reward for hard work.”
