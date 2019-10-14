Coming off of a tough loss to Cooper and tied for fourth place in the district, the Chisum Mustangs took the field Friday night looking to bounce back and keep pace within the district. Leonard, tied for last in the district coming into the night, looked to start off strong to help get their season back on track, and the coin toss resulted in Chisum’s offense going up against Leonard’s defense to start the game.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Chisum’s offense struggled to pick up yards and were forced to punt to Leonard. Leonard then proceeded to score quickly to go up 6-0, and they never looked back.
Chisum’s next drive went much the same way, as they were not able to pick up any momentum and were forced to punt again. A bad snap to the punter resulted in Leonard taking over with great field position before scoring once again. The remainder of the first half would remain the same for the Mustangs as they continued to turn the ball over on both offense and special teams. By halftime, they found themselves in a 43-point hole as they were not able to put up any points of their own.
The second half went somewhat better for the Mustangs, as they were able to put together three scoring drives. Junior quarterback Levi Weems rushed for a touchdown and threw for one as well, and senior running back Trentyn Ortega rushed for a score and caught one as well. Chisum gave up three second half touchdowns to bring the final score to 62-21 in favor of the Tigers.
With the loss, Chisum falls to 1-2 in district play and 2-5 on the season. They will look to bounce back next week when they travel to Bells to take on the first place Panthers before welcoming Prairiland the following week for their Homecoming game.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Leonard: 21 22 12 7 62
Chisum: 0 0 0 21 21
Stats not available before press time
